Surgery of the Skin

3rd Edition

Procedural Dermatology

Authors: June Robinson C. William Hanke Daniel Siegel Alina Fratila Ashish Bhatia Thomas Rohrer
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th November 2014
Page Count: 880
Master the latest medical and cosmetic procedures with Surgery of the Skin, the most comprehensive dermatological surgery resource available. Written from the surgeons perspective, this medical reference book features step-by-step guidance on performing the most updated developments and cutting edge approaches across the entire spectrum of dermatologic surgery.Surgery of the Skin was awarded the prize.

"Major Contribution - Book" Reviewed by the Romanian Medical Association, 2015

"Dermatologists, both experienced and inexperienced, along with residents and other doctors interested in cutaneous and aesthetic surgery will greatly benefit from referring to this book." Reviewed by Lisa Naysmith, Section Editor on behalf of Acta Dermato-Venereologica, March 2015

    • Improve surgical results and avoid pitfalls with expert, evidence-based guidance.
    • Stay on the cutting edge with in-depth step-by-step descriptions of tumescent vertical vector facelifts, blepharoplasty, composite grafts, Botox treatments, soft tissue augmentation, management of dysplastic nevi and melanoma, and more.

    PART ONE: BASIC SURGICAL CONCEPTS

    1 Anatomy for Procedural Dermatology 

    2 Aseptic 

    3 Anesthesia and Analgesia 

    4 Instruments and Materials 

    5 Patient Evaluation, Informed Consent, Preoperative Assessment and Care 

    6 Antibiotics 

    7 Wound Healing 

    8 Wound Healing and its Impact on Dressings and Postoperative Care 

    PART TWO: ESSENTIAL SURGICAL SKILLS

    9 Electrosurgery, Electrocoagulation, Electrofulguration, Electrodesiccation, Electrosection, Electrocautery 

    10 Cryosurgery 

    11 Skin Biopsy Techniques 

    12 Incision, Draining, and Exteriorization Techniques 

    13 Suturing Materials, and Epidermal Closure Techniques 

    14 Complex Layered Facial Closures 

    15 Hemostasis 

    16 Ellipse, Ellipse Variations, and Dog-ear Repairs 

    17 Random Pattern Cutaneous Flaps 

    18 Axial Pattern Flaps 

    19 Skin Grafting 

    20 Scar Revision 

    PART THREE: AESTHETIC SURGICAL PROCEDURES

    21 Psychosocial Issues and the Cosmetic Surgery Patient 

    22 Evaluation and Management of the Aging Face 

    23 Soft Tissue Augmentation 

    24 Chemical Peels 

    25 Implants 

    26 Botulinum Toxins 

    27 Liposuction 

    28 Autologous Fat Transfer: Evolving Concepts and Techniques 

    29 Follicular Unit Hair Transplantation 

    30 Laser Hair Removal 

    31 Microdermabrasion and Dermabrasion 

    32 Laser Treatment of Tattoos and Pigmented Lesions 

    33 Energy-based Treatment of the Aging Face for Skin Resurfacing: Ablative and Non-ablative Lasers,
    Photodynamic Therapy of Photoaging and
    Actinic Damage 

    34 Laser and Light Treatment of Acquired and Congenital Vascular Lesions 

    35 Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins 

    36 Endovenous Ablation Techniques with Ambulatory Phlebectomy for Varicose Veins 

    37 Minimum Incision Face Lift 

    38 Vertical Vector Face Lift with Local Anesthesia 

    39 Blepharoplasty and Brow Lift 

    40 Rejuvenation of the Neck Using Liposuction and Other Techniques 

    PART FOUR: SPECIAL PROCEDURES

    41 Keloid Management 

    42 Vitiligo Surgery 

    43 Management of Dysplastic Nevi
    and Melanomas 

    44 Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Cutaneous
    Oncology 

    45 Leg Ulcer Management 

    46 Nail Surgery 

    47 Repair of the Split Earlobe, Ear Piercing, and Earlobe Reduction 

    Sirunya Silapunt and Leonard H Goldberg

    PART FIVE: OFFICE-BASED SURGERY:
    PHYSICAL AND REGULATORY

    48 Design of the Surgical Suite, Including Large Equipment and Monitoring Devices 

    49 Dermatology Office Accreditation

    June Robinson

    Professor of Clinical Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago IL, USA.

    C. William Hanke

    Visiting Professor of Dermatology, University of Iowa Carver, College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa; Clinical Professor of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana

    Daniel Siegel

    MD, MS (Management and Policy)

    Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Director, Procedural Dermatology Fellowship State University of New York Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine, Brooklyn, NY; Senior Surgeon Long Island Skin Cancer and Dermatologic Surgery Smithtowm, NY

    Alina Fratila

    Assistant Professor Department of Dermatology Carol Davila University Bucharest, Romania; Medical DirectorJungbrunnen-Klinik Dr. Fratila GmbH Bonn, Germany

    Ashish Bhatia

    Associate Professor of Clinical Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL, USA; Medical Director for Dermatologic Research, DuPage Medical Group, Chairman, Department of Dermatology, DuPage Medical Group; Co-Director of Dermatologic, Laser & Cosmetic Surgery, The Dermatology Institute, Naperville, IL, USA

    Thomas Rohrer

    Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Brown University School of Medicine, Providence, RI, USA; Private Practice, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, MA, USA

    "If you want a book that covers virtually every surgical/cosmetic procedure that can be potentially performed in a dermatology practice, you will welcome this book in your medical library." Doody Review Service

