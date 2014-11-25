Surgery of the Skin
3rd Edition
Procedural Dermatology
Master the latest medical and cosmetic procedures with Surgery of the Skin, the most comprehensive dermatological surgery resource available. Written from the surgeons perspective, this medical reference book features step-by-step guidance on performing the most updated developments and cutting edge approaches across the entire spectrum of dermatologic surgery.Surgery of the Skin was awarded the prize.
"Major Contribution - Book" Reviewed by the Romanian Medical Association, 2015
"Dermatologists, both experienced and inexperienced, along with residents and other doctors interested in cutaneous and aesthetic surgery will greatly benefit from referring to this book." Reviewed by Lisa Naysmith, Section Editor on behalf of Acta Dermato-Venereologica, March 2015
- Improve surgical results and avoid pitfalls with expert, evidence-based guidance.
- Stay on the cutting edge with in-depth step-by-step descriptions of tumescent vertical vector facelifts, blepharoplasty, composite grafts, Botox treatments, soft tissue augmentation, management of dysplastic nevi and melanoma, and more.
Table of Contents
PART ONE: BASIC SURGICAL CONCEPTS
1 Anatomy for Procedural Dermatology
2 Aseptic
3 Anesthesia and Analgesia
4 Instruments and Materials
5 Patient Evaluation, Informed Consent, Preoperative Assessment and Care
6 Antibiotics
7 Wound Healing
8 Wound Healing and its Impact on Dressings and Postoperative Care
PART TWO: ESSENTIAL SURGICAL SKILLS
9 Electrosurgery, Electrocoagulation, Electrofulguration, Electrodesiccation, Electrosection, Electrocautery
10 Cryosurgery
11 Skin Biopsy Techniques
12 Incision, Draining, and Exteriorization Techniques
13 Suturing Materials, and Epidermal Closure Techniques
14 Complex Layered Facial Closures
15 Hemostasis
16 Ellipse, Ellipse Variations, and Dog-ear Repairs
17 Random Pattern Cutaneous Flaps
18 Axial Pattern Flaps
19 Skin Grafting
20 Scar Revision
PART THREE: AESTHETIC SURGICAL PROCEDURES
21 Psychosocial Issues and the Cosmetic Surgery Patient
22 Evaluation and Management of the Aging Face
23 Soft Tissue Augmentation
24 Chemical Peels
25 Implants
26 Botulinum Toxins
27 Liposuction
28 Autologous Fat Transfer: Evolving Concepts and Techniques
29 Follicular Unit Hair Transplantation
30 Laser Hair Removal
31 Microdermabrasion and Dermabrasion
32 Laser Treatment of Tattoos and Pigmented Lesions
33 Energy-based Treatment of the Aging Face for Skin Resurfacing: Ablative and Non-ablative Lasers,
Photodynamic Therapy of Photoaging and
Actinic Damage
34 Laser and Light Treatment of Acquired and Congenital Vascular Lesions
35 Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins
36 Endovenous Ablation Techniques with Ambulatory Phlebectomy for Varicose Veins
37 Minimum Incision Face Lift
38 Vertical Vector Face Lift with Local Anesthesia
39 Blepharoplasty and Brow Lift
40 Rejuvenation of the Neck Using Liposuction and Other Techniques
PART FOUR: SPECIAL PROCEDURES
41 Keloid Management
42 Vitiligo Surgery
43 Management of Dysplastic Nevi
and Melanomas
44 Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Cutaneous
Oncology
45 Leg Ulcer Management
46 Nail Surgery
47 Repair of the Split Earlobe, Ear Piercing, and Earlobe Reduction
Sirunya Silapunt and Leonard H Goldberg
PART FIVE: OFFICE-BASED SURGERY:
PHYSICAL AND REGULATORY
48 Design of the Surgical Suite, Including Large Equipment and Monitoring Devices
49 Dermatology Office Accreditation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 25th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323340823
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323260282
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323260275
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323260299
About the Author
June Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago IL, USA.
C. William Hanke
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor of Dermatology, University of Iowa Carver, College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa; Clinical Professor of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana
Daniel Siegel
MD, MS (Management and Policy)
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Director, Procedural Dermatology Fellowship State University of New York Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine, Brooklyn, NY; Senior Surgeon Long Island Skin Cancer and Dermatologic Surgery Smithtowm, NY
Alina Fratila
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor Department of Dermatology Carol Davila University Bucharest, Romania; Medical DirectorJungbrunnen-Klinik Dr. Fratila GmbH Bonn, Germany
Ashish Bhatia
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Clinical Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL, USA; Medical Director for Dermatologic Research, DuPage Medical Group, Chairman, Department of Dermatology, DuPage Medical Group; Co-Director of Dermatologic, Laser & Cosmetic Surgery, The Dermatology Institute, Naperville, IL, USA
Thomas Rohrer
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Brown University School of Medicine, Providence, RI, USA; Private Practice, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
"If you want a book that covers virtually every surgical/cosmetic procedure that can be potentially performed in a dermatology practice, you will welcome this book in your medical library." Doody Review Service