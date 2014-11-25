Master the latest medical and cosmetic procedures with Surgery of the Skin, the most comprehensive dermatological surgery resource available. Written from the surgeons perspective, this medical reference book features step-by-step guidance on performing the most updated developments and cutting edge approaches across the entire spectrum of dermatologic surgery.Surgery of the Skin was awarded the prize.

"Major Contribution - Book" Reviewed by the Romanian Medical Association, 2015

"Dermatologists, both experienced and inexperienced, along with residents and other doctors interested in cutaneous and aesthetic surgery will greatly benefit from referring to this book." Reviewed by Lisa Naysmith, Section Editor on behalf of Acta Dermato-Venereologica, March 2015