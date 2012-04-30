Surgery of the Nose and Paranasal Sinuses: Principles and Concepts, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 24-2
1st Edition
Guest Editors Orrett Ogle and Harry Dym present a comprehensive look at surgery of the nose and paranasal sinuses. Topics include surgical anatomy of the paranasal sinuses, instrumentation and techniques for examination of the ear, nose, throat and sinuses, imaging of the paranasal sinuses, microbiology of the paranasal sinuses, surgery of the paranasal sinuses, removal of parotid, submandibular and sublingual glands, oro-antral and oro-nasal fistulas, turbinectomy and surgery for nasal obstruction, cysts and benign tumors of paranasal sinuses, tonsillitis, peritoinsilar and lateral pharyngeal abscesses, and much more!
- English
- © Saunders 2012
- 30th April 2012
- Saunders
- 9781455744213
- 9781455739035
Orrett Ogle Author
Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Woodhull Medical and Mental Hospital, Brooklyn, NY
Harry Dym Author
Director, Department of Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Director, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Training Program, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, Brooklyn, NY