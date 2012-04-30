Surgery of the Nose and Paranasal Sinuses: Principles and Concepts, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739035, 9781455744213

Surgery of the Nose and Paranasal Sinuses: Principles and Concepts, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 24-2

1st Edition

Authors: Orrett Ogle Harry Dym
eBook ISBN: 9781455744213
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739035
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th April 2012
Description

Guest Editors Orrett Ogle and Harry Dym present a comprehensive look at surgery of the nose and paranasal sinuses. Topics include surgical anatomy of the paranasal sinuses, instrumentation and techniques for examination of the ear, nose, throat and sinuses, imaging of the paranasal sinuses, microbiology of the paranasal sinuses, surgery of the paranasal sinuses, removal of parotid, submandibular and sublingual glands, oro-antral and oro-nasal fistulas, turbinectomy and surgery for nasal obstruction, cysts and benign tumors of paranasal sinuses, tonsillitis, peritoinsilar and lateral pharyngeal abscesses, and much more!

About the Authors

Orrett Ogle Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Woodhull Medical and Mental Hospital, Brooklyn, NY

Harry Dym Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Department of Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Director, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Training Program, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, Brooklyn, NY

