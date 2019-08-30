Surgery Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Williams, Surgery Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls
Section 1: General Principles
1. Medical Student and Resident Survival at Morning Report
2. Pre-Operative and Post-Operative Patient Care
3. Surgical Techniques
4. Radiology: Basic Methods and Modalities
Section 2: Abdominal Pain
5. Case 1: Right Lower Quadrant Pain in a 28-Year-Old Female
6. Case 2: Right Upper Quadrant Pain in a 44-Year-Old Female
7. Case 3: Epigastric Pain in a 47-Year-Old Male
8. Case 4: Left Lower Quadrant Pain in a 67-Year-Old Female
9. Case 5: Groin Mass in a 48-Year-Old Male
10. Case 6: Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea in a 43-Year-Old Female
11. Case 7: Abdominal Pain and Distension in a 63-Year-Old Male
12. Case 8: "Free Air" in a 72-Year-Old Female
Section 3: Gastrointestinal Surgery
13. Case 9: Reflux in a 67-Year-Old Male
14. Case 10: Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding in a 58-Year-Old Female
15. Case 11: Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding in a 71-Year-Old Male
16. Case 12: Morbid Obesity in a 29-Year-Old Female
17. Case 13: Anorectal Pain in a 45-Year-Old Male
Section 4: Surgical Oncology
18. Case 14: Breast Mass in a 32-Year-Old Female
19. Case 15: Abnormal Screening Mammogram in a 48-Year-Old Female
20. Case 16: Pigmented Skin Lesion in a 58-Year-Old Female
21. Case 17: Dysphagia in a 62-Year-Old Male
22. Case 18: Thyroid Nodule in a 48-Year-Old Female
23. Case 19: Hypercalcemia in a 56-Year-Old Female
24. Case 20: Lateral Neck Mass in a 67-Year-Old Male
25. Case 21: Thigh Mass in a 35-Year-Old Male
26. Case 22: Jaundice in a 63-Year-Old Female
27. Case 23: Splenomegaly in a 40-Year-Old Female
Section 5: Vascular Surgery
28. Case 24: Leg Pain in a 55-Year-Old Male
29. Case 25: Leg Swelling in a 66-Year-Old Female
30. Case 26: Transient Vision Loss in a 74-Year-Old Female
31. Case 27: Pulsatile Abdominal Mass in a 62-Year-Old Male
Section 6: Trauma
32. Case 28: The Trauma Patient: an Introduction
33. Case 29: Fall from Standing in an 88-Year-Old Female
34. Case 30: Stab Wound to the Neck in a 33-Year-Old Male
35. Case 31: Gunshot Wound to the Chest in a 23-Year-Old Male
36. Case 32: Bicycle Accident Involving a 37-Year-Old Male
37. Case 33: Penetrating Injury to Right Upper Quadrant
38. Case 34: Blow to the Abdomen in a 19-Year-Old Male Football Player
39. Case 35: Fall from Height Involving a 64-Year-Old Female
Section 7: Cardiothoracic Surgery
40. Case 36: Mediastinal Mass in a 61-Year-Old Male
41. Case 37: Solitary Pulmonary Nodule in a 65-Year-Old Female
42. Case 38: Shortness of Breath in a 78-Year-Old Female
43. Case 39: Unstable Angina in a 67-Year-Old Male
Section 8: Critical Care
44. Case 40: Lethargy after Bowel Resection in a 55-Year-Old Ma44n
45. Case 41: Acidosis in an Intubated 45-Year-Old Male
46. Case 42: Chest Pain Radiating to the Back in a 52-Year-Old Male
47. Case 43: Third-Degree Burns in a 22-Year-Old Female
48. Case 44: Necrotizing Soft Tissue Infection in a 57-Year-Old Male
Section 9: Transplant Surgery
49. Case 45: Cirrhosis in a 45-Year-Old Male
50. Case 46: End-Stage Renal Disease in a 46-Year-Old Female
Section 10: Pediatric Surgery
51. Cae 47: Jaundice in a 1-Month-Old Male
52. Case 48: Abdominal Wall Defect in a Newborn Female
53. Case 49: Hypoxemia and Labored Breathing in a Newborn Male
54. Case 50: Bilious Vomiting in a 1-Week-Old Male
55. Case 51: Abdominal Pain, Vomiting, and Fever in a 3-Year-Old Female
Description
Surgery Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls is a case-based reference that covers the key material included on the USMLE Step 2 and Step 3, as well as the surgery clerkship. Focusing on the practical information you need to know, it teaches how to analyze a clinical vignette in the style of a morning report conference, sharpening your clinical decision-making skills and helping you formulate an evidence-based approach to realistic patient scenarios.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 30th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323597593
About the Authors
Austin Williams Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgery and Annenberg Center for Medical Education, Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood, Pennsylvania
Jonathan Gefen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Program Director, General Surgery Residency, Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood, PA
Barry Mann Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
About the Series Editors
Rajkumar Dasgupta Series Editor
Raj Dasgupta is Raj Dasgupta is assistant professor of clinical medicine, division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine and is the associate program director of the Sleep Medicine Fellowship and the assistant program director of Internal Medicine residency program. He actively teaches USMLE Step 1, 2, 3, and Internal Medicine Board Review around the world for the past 15 years through Kaplan and other organizations and institutions. He has appeared on various media outlets and television shows such as The Doctors, KTLA and Larry King Now.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Keck School of Medicine of USC, University of Southern California, Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Los Angeles, California
R. Michelle Koolaee Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California