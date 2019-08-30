Surgery Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323597593

Surgery Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls

1st Edition

Authors: Austin Williams Jonathan Gefen Barry Mann
Series Editors: Rajkumar Dasgupta R. Michelle Koolaee
Paperback ISBN: 9780323597593
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th August 2019
Page Count: 496
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Williams, Surgery Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls

　

　

Section 1: General Principles

1. Medical Student and Resident Survival at Morning Report

2. Pre-Operative and Post-Operative Patient Care

3. Surgical Techniques

4. Radiology: Basic Methods and Modalities

Section 2: Abdominal Pain

5. Case 1: Right Lower Quadrant Pain in a 28-Year-Old Female

6. Case 2: Right Upper Quadrant Pain in a 44-Year-Old Female

7. Case 3: Epigastric Pain in a 47-Year-Old Male

8. Case 4: Left Lower Quadrant Pain in a 67-Year-Old Female

9. Case 5: Groin Mass in a 48-Year-Old Male

10. Case 6: Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea in a 43-Year-Old Female

11. Case 7: Abdominal Pain and Distension in a 63-Year-Old Male

12. Case 8: "Free Air" in a 72-Year-Old Female

Section 3: Gastrointestinal Surgery

13. Case 9: Reflux in a 67-Year-Old Male

14. Case 10: Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding in a 58-Year-Old Female

15. Case 11: Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding in a 71-Year-Old Male

16. Case 12: Morbid Obesity in a 29-Year-Old Female

17. Case 13: Anorectal Pain in a 45-Year-Old Male

Section 4: Surgical Oncology

18. Case 14: Breast Mass in a 32-Year-Old Female

19. Case 15: Abnormal Screening Mammogram in a 48-Year-Old Female

20. Case 16: Pigmented Skin Lesion in a 58-Year-Old Female

21. Case 17: Dysphagia in a 62-Year-Old Male

22. Case 18: Thyroid Nodule in a 48-Year-Old Female

23. Case 19: Hypercalcemia in a 56-Year-Old Female

24. Case 20: Lateral Neck Mass in a 67-Year-Old Male

25. Case 21: Thigh Mass in a 35-Year-Old Male

26. Case 22: Jaundice in a 63-Year-Old Female

27. Case 23: Splenomegaly in a 40-Year-Old Female

Section 5: Vascular Surgery

28. Case 24: Leg Pain in a 55-Year-Old Male

29. Case 25: Leg Swelling in a 66-Year-Old Female

30. Case 26: Transient Vision Loss in a 74-Year-Old Female

31. Case 27: Pulsatile Abdominal Mass in a 62-Year-Old Male

Section 6: Trauma

32. Case 28: The Trauma Patient: an Introduction

33. Case 29: Fall from Standing in an 88-Year-Old Female

34. Case 30: Stab Wound to the Neck in a 33-Year-Old Male

35. Case 31: Gunshot Wound to the Chest in a 23-Year-Old Male

36. Case 32: Bicycle Accident Involving a 37-Year-Old Male

37. Case 33: Penetrating Injury to Right Upper Quadrant

38. Case 34: Blow to the Abdomen in a 19-Year-Old Male Football Player

39. Case 35: Fall from Height Involving a 64-Year-Old Female

Section 7: Cardiothoracic Surgery

40. Case 36: Mediastinal Mass in a 61-Year-Old Male

41. Case 37: Solitary Pulmonary Nodule in a 65-Year-Old Female

42. Case 38: Shortness of Breath in a 78-Year-Old Female

43. Case 39: Unstable Angina in a 67-Year-Old Male

Section 8: Critical Care

44. Case 40: Lethargy after Bowel Resection in a 55-Year-Old Ma44n

45. Case 41: Acidosis in an Intubated 45-Year-Old Male

46. Case 42: Chest Pain Radiating to the Back in a 52-Year-Old Male

47. Case 43: Third-Degree Burns in a 22-Year-Old Female

48. Case 44: Necrotizing Soft Tissue Infection in a 57-Year-Old Male

Section 9: Transplant Surgery

49. Case 45: Cirrhosis in a 45-Year-Old Male

50. Case 46: End-Stage Renal Disease in a 46-Year-Old Female

Section 10: Pediatric Surgery

51. Cae 47: Jaundice in a 1-Month-Old Male

52. Case 48: Abdominal Wall Defect in a Newborn Female

53. Case 49: Hypoxemia and Labored Breathing in a Newborn Male

54. Case 50: Bilious Vomiting in a 1-Week-Old Male

55. Case 51: Abdominal Pain, Vomiting, and Fever in a 3-Year-Old Female

Description

Surgery Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls is a case-based reference that covers the key material included on the USMLE Step 2 and Step 3, as well as the surgery clerkship. Focusing on the practical information you need to know, it teaches how to analyze a clinical vignette in the style of a morning report conference, sharpening your clinical decision-making skills and helping you formulate an evidence-based approach to realistic patient scenarios.

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323597593

About the Authors

Austin Williams Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery and Annenberg Center for Medical Education, Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood, Pennsylvania

Jonathan Gefen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Program Director, General Surgery Residency, Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood, PA

Barry Mann Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

About the Series Editors

Rajkumar Dasgupta Series Editor

Raj Dasgupta is Raj Dasgupta is assistant professor of clinical medicine, division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine and is the associate program director of the Sleep Medicine Fellowship and the assistant program director of Internal Medicine residency program. He actively teaches USMLE Step 1, 2, 3, and Internal Medicine Board Review around the world for the past 15 years through Kaplan and other organizations and institutions. He has appeared on various media outlets and television shows such as The Doctors, KTLA and Larry King Now.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Keck School of Medicine of USC, University of Southern California, Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Los Angeles, California

R. Michelle Koolaee Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.