Surgery for Medical Graduates is a concise yet comprehensive compilation of surgical diseases and their management. The book covers common surgical conditions in a crisp and condensed form that serves as a capsule for detailed coverage and revision.
• Bulleted content to comprehensively cover theory in a short span of time.
• Designed to make multiple revisions possible to retain more content.
•Exam oriented coverage of surgical topics with inclusion of frequently asked Multiple Choice Questions.
•Convenient division of the subject of surgery into concise chapters.
•Written by widely acclaimed, awarded and credible authors.
PART I GENERAL SURGERY
CHAPTER 1 Wound Healing and Wound Management .........................................3
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 2 Sterilisation and Disinfection ............................................................9
Sudhir Jain and Nishant Saxena
CHAPTER 3 Common Infectious Diseases in Surgical Practice
and Post-Operative Pulmonary Complications ................................ 15
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 4 Infections of the Hand ...................................................................... 29
Sudhir Jain and Davinder Koli
CHAPTER 5 Disorders of Foot .............................................................................. 35
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 6 Ulcer Sinus and Fistula .................................................................... 43
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 7 Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD) ................................................. 49
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 8 Varicose Veins ................................................................................. 67
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 9 Metabolic Response to Trauma and Critical Illness ....................... 83
Sudhir Jain and Nishant Saxena
CHAPTER 10 Lymphadenopathy and Lymphoma ................................................... 91
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 11 Nerve Injuries ..................................................................................105
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 12 Soft Tissue Sarcoma .......................................................................115
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 13 Shock and Haemorrhage ................................................................123
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 14 Management of Burns .....................................................................135
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 15 Fluid and Electrolyte Balance .........................................................141
Vivek Manchanda
CHAPTER 16 Nutritional Support ..........................................................................161
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 17 Basics of Trauma Management ......................................................175
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 18 Principles of Cancer Chemotherapy ...............................................183
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 19 Principles of Radiotherapy .............................................................189
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 20 Basics of Anaesthesia .....................................................................195
Lalit Gupta, Lovenish Kumar and Bhavna Gupta
PART II ENDOCRINE SURGERY
CHAPTER 21 Diseases of Thyroid .........................................................................209
Sudhir Jain and Deepika Sinha
CHAPTER 22 The Adrenal Gland ...........................................................................233
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 23 Disorders of Parathyroid Gland .......................................................253
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 24 Diseases of Breast ..........................................................................261
Sudhir Jain and Rohit Kaushik
PART III HEAD, NECK AND CHEST
CHAPTER 25 Head Injury and Hydrocephalus .....................................................287
Sudhir Jain and Nishanth S
CHAPTER 26 Common Neck Swellings ................................................................295
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 27 Oral Cavity .......................................................................................301
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 28 Swellings of Jaw..............................................................................313
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 29 Diseases of Salivary Gland .............................................................319
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 30 Common Surgical Conditions of Thorax .........................................327
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 31 Lung Carcinoma ..............................................................................341
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 32 Mediastinal Tumour ........................................................................347
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 33 Diseases of Pericardium and Heart ................................................355
Sudhir Jain
PART IV ABDOMINAL WALL AND GASTROINTESTINAL SURGERY
CHAPTER 34 Abdominal Wall Hernia ...................................................................361
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 35 Peritoneum and Mesentry ...............................................................375
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 36 Groin Hernia ....................................................................................387
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 37 Diseases of Oesophagus ……………………………........................399
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 38 Diseases of Stomach .......................................................................409
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 39 Surgical Conditions of Liver ...........................................................431
Sudhir Jain and Sushant Bhatia
CHAPTER 40 Diseases of Biliary Tract .................................................................469
Sudhir Jain and Rohit Kaushik
CHAPTER 41 Pancreas ..........................................................................................499
Sudhir Jain and Sushant Bhatia
CHAPTER 42 Disorders of Spleen .........................................................................523
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 43 Diseases of Small Intestine and Infl ammatory
Bowel Disease .................................................................................535
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 44 Diseases of Colon and Rectum .......................................................557
Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 45 Common Disease of Anal Canal ......................................................571
Sudhir Jain and R.K. Maurya
CHAPTER 46 The Appendix ...................................................................................585
Sudhir Jain and R.K. Maurya
PART V UROLOGY
CHAPTER 47 Diseases of Kidney and Ureter .......................................................597
Raman Tanwar and Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 48 Urinary Bladder ...............................................................................627
Raman Tanwar
CHAPTER 49 Prostate and Seminal Vesicles .......................................................643
Raman Tanwar
CHAPTER 50 Penis and Urethra ...........................................................................655
Raman Tanwar
CHAPTER 51 Scrotal Swellings and Testicular Cancer .......................................667
Raman Tanwar
PART VI PRACTICAL SURGERY
CHAPTER 52 Basic Surgeries ...............................................................................683
Raman Tanwar and Sudhir Jain
CHAPTER 53 Instruments in Surgery ....................................................................687
Raman Tanwar
Index ..................................................................................................................................................701
