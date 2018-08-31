Surgery for Medical Graduates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131250228, 9788131250235

Surgery for Medical Graduates

1st Edition

Authors: Sudhir Jain Raman Tanwar
eBook ISBN: 9788131250235
Paperback ISBN: 9788131250228
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 31st August 2018
Page Count: 732
Description

Surgery for Medical Graduates is a concise yet comprehensive compilation of surgical diseases and their management. The book covers common surgical conditions in a crisp and condensed form that serves as a capsule for detailed coverage and revision.

Key Features

• Bulleted content to comprehensively cover theory in a short span of time.

• Designed to make multiple revisions possible to retain more content.

•Exam oriented coverage of surgical topics with inclusion of frequently asked Multiple Choice Questions.

•Convenient division of the subject of surgery into concise chapters.

•Written by widely acclaimed, awarded and credible authors.

Table of Contents

Preface ...................................................................................................................................................vii

Acknowledgements ................................................................................................................................ix

List of Contributors ................................................................................................................................xi

PART I GENERAL SURGERY

CHAPTER 1 Wound Healing and Wound Management .........................................3

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 2 Sterilisation and Disinfection ............................................................9

Sudhir Jain and Nishant Saxena

CHAPTER 3 Common Infectious Diseases in Surgical Practice

and Post-Operative Pulmonary Complications ................................ 15

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 4 Infections of the Hand ...................................................................... 29

Sudhir Jain and Davinder Koli

CHAPTER 5 Disorders of Foot .............................................................................. 35

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 6 Ulcer Sinus and Fistula .................................................................... 43

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 7 Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD) ................................................. 49

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 8 Varicose Veins ................................................................................. 67

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 9 Metabolic Response to Trauma and Critical Illness ....................... 83

Sudhir Jain and Nishant Saxena

CHAPTER 10 Lymphadenopathy and Lymphoma ................................................... 91

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 11 Nerve Injuries ..................................................................................105

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 12 Soft Tissue Sarcoma .......................................................................115

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 13 Shock and Haemorrhage ................................................................123

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 14 Management of Burns .....................................................................135

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 15 Fluid and Electrolyte Balance .........................................................141

Vivek Manchanda

CHAPTER 16 Nutritional Support ..........................................................................161

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 17 Basics of Trauma Management ......................................................175

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 18 Principles of Cancer Chemotherapy ...............................................183

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 19 Principles of Radiotherapy .............................................................189

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 20 Basics of Anaesthesia .....................................................................195

Lalit Gupta, Lovenish Kumar and Bhavna Gupta

PART II ENDOCRINE SURGERY

CHAPTER 21 Diseases of Thyroid .........................................................................209

Sudhir Jain and Deepika Sinha

CHAPTER 22 The Adrenal Gland ...........................................................................233

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 23 Disorders of Parathyroid Gland .......................................................253

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 24 Diseases of Breast ..........................................................................261

Sudhir Jain and Rohit Kaushik

PART III HEAD, NECK AND CHEST

CHAPTER 25 Head Injury and Hydrocephalus .....................................................287

Sudhir Jain and Nishanth S

CHAPTER 26 Common Neck Swellings ................................................................295

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 27 Oral Cavity .......................................................................................301

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 28 Swellings of Jaw..............................................................................313

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 29 Diseases of Salivary Gland .............................................................319

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 30 Common Surgical Conditions of Thorax .........................................327

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 31 Lung Carcinoma ..............................................................................341

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 32 Mediastinal Tumour ........................................................................347

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 33 Diseases of Pericardium and Heart ................................................355

Sudhir Jain

PART IV ABDOMINAL WALL AND GASTROINTESTINAL SURGERY

CHAPTER 34 Abdominal Wall Hernia ...................................................................361

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 35 Peritoneum and Mesentry ...............................................................375

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 36 Groin Hernia ....................................................................................387

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 37 Diseases of Oesophagus ……………………………........................399

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 38 Diseases of Stomach .......................................................................409

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 39 Surgical Conditions of Liver ...........................................................431

Sudhir Jain and Sushant Bhatia

CHAPTER 40 Diseases of Biliary Tract .................................................................469

Sudhir Jain and Rohit Kaushik

CHAPTER 41 Pancreas ..........................................................................................499

Sudhir Jain and Sushant Bhatia

CHAPTER 42 Disorders of Spleen .........................................................................523

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 43 Diseases of Small Intestine and Infl ammatory

Bowel Disease .................................................................................535

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 44 Diseases of Colon and Rectum .......................................................557

Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 45 Common Disease of Anal Canal ......................................................571

Sudhir Jain and R.K. Maurya

CHAPTER 46 The Appendix ...................................................................................585

Sudhir Jain and R.K. Maurya

PART V UROLOGY

CHAPTER 47 Diseases of Kidney and Ureter .......................................................597

Raman Tanwar and Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 48 Urinary Bladder ...............................................................................627

Raman Tanwar

CHAPTER 49 Prostate and Seminal Vesicles .......................................................643

Raman Tanwar

CHAPTER 50 Penis and Urethra ...........................................................................655

Raman Tanwar

CHAPTER 51 Scrotal Swellings and Testicular Cancer .......................................667

Raman Tanwar

PART VI PRACTICAL SURGERY

CHAPTER 52 Basic Surgeries ...............................................................................683

Raman Tanwar and Sudhir Jain

CHAPTER 53 Instruments in Surgery ....................................................................687

Raman Tanwar

Index ..................................................................................................................................................701

Online supplementary materials:

Please visit MedEnact to access chapter wise MCQs, Lecture PPTS and videos.

About the Author

Sudhir Jain

Raman Tanwar

