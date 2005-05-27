Surfaces and Interfaces for Biomaterials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Forming methods: Fundamental properties of surfaces; Control of polymeric biomaterial surfaces; Organic thin film architectures: Fabrication and properties; Membranes and permeable films; Stable use of biosensors at the sample interface; Micro- and nanoscale surface patterning techniques for localising biomolecules and cells: The essence of nanobiotechnology. Part 2 Measurement, monitoring and characterisation: Surface spectroscopies; Surface microscopies; Nanoidentation; Surface plasmon resonance; Ellipsometry for optical surface study applications; Neutron reflection; Microgravimetry. Part 3 Surface interactions and in-vitro studies: Interaction between biomaterials and cell tissues; Blood flow dynamics and surface interactions; Cell guidance through surface cues; Controlled cell deposition techniques; Biofouling in membrane separation systems. Part 4 Surface interactions and in-vivo studies: Bioactive 3D scaffolds in regenerative medicine: The role of interface interactions; Intravascular drug delivery systems and devices: Interactions at biointerface; Surface degradation and microenvironmental outcomes; Microbial biofilms and clinical implants; Extracellular matrix molecules in vascular tissue engineering; Biomineralisation processes; On the topographical characterisation of biomaterial surfaces. Part 5 Appendices: Surface modification of polymers to enhance biocompatibility; Issues concerning the use of assays of cell adhesion to biomaterials; Protein adsorption to surfaces and interfaces.
Description
Given such problems as rejection, the interface between an implant and its human host is a critical area in biomaterials. Surfaces and interfaces for biomaterials summarises the wealth of research on understanding the surface properties of biomaterials and the way they interact with human tissue.
The first part of the book reviews the way biomaterial surfaces form. Part Two discusses ways of monitoring and characterising surface structure and behaviour. The final two parts of the book look at a range of in vitro and in vivo studies of the complex interactions between biomaterials and the body. Chapters cover such topics as bone and tissue regeneration, the role of interface interactions in biodegradable biomaterials, microbial biofilm formation, vascular tissue engineering and ways of modifying biomaterial surfaces to improve biocompatibility.
Surfaces and interfaces for biomaterials is a standard work on how to understand and control surface processes in ensuring biomaterials are used successfully in medicine.
Key Features
- Complete coverage on the fundamentals of surface structure and forming to biological and clinical outcomes
- Includes reviews of key surface analytical techniques
- Edited by a renowned expert and written by an international team of authors
Readership
Academics, materials researchers, materials engineers, clinicians, and other professionals concerned with biomaterials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 824
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 27th May 2005
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845690809
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855739307
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Pankaj Vadgama Editor
P. Vadgama is Director of the Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Biomedical Materials at Queen Mary, University of London.
Affiliations and Expertise
Queen Mary University of London, UK