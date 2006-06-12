Surface Treatment of Materials for Adhesion Bonding
1st Edition
Description
This is a unique compilation of surface preparation principles and techniques for plastics, thermosets, elastomers, and metals bonding. With emphasis on the practical, it draws together in a single source technical principles of surface science and surface treatments technologies of plastics, elastomers, and metals. It is both a reference and a guide for engineers, scientists, practitioners of surface treatment, researchers, students, and others involved in materials adhesion and processing.
This book describes and illustrates the surface preparations and operations that must be applied to a surface before acceptable adhesive bonding is achieved. It is meant to be a comprehensive overview, including more detailed explanation where necessary, in a continuous and logical progression. This book is intended to be a handbook for reference of surface treating processes. The more technical chapters can be bypassed to study the applied chapters. The text is accessible to readers with a college-level background in mathematics and chemistry, but an in-depth knowledge of adhesion technology is not required.
Readership
Materials scientists, mechanical engineers, plastics engineers, scientists, practitioners of surface treatment, researchers, and students.
Table of Contents
Part I: Background and Theory<BR id=""CRLF"">1. Introduction to Surface Preparation<BR id=""CRLF""> 1.1 Definition of Surface Preparation, Adhesives, and Adhesive Bonding<BR id=""CRLF""> 1.2 Introduction to Surface Treatment<BR id=""CRLF"">2. Surface Tension and its Measurement<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.2 What is an Interface? <BR id=""CRLF""> 2.3 Surface Tension .<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.4 Surface Free Energy<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.5 Contact Angle (Young's Equation) <BR id=""CRLF""> 2.6 Laplace's Equation <BR id=""CRLF""> 2.7 Effect of Temperature on Surface Tension<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.8 Surface Tension Measurement<BR id=""CRLF"">3. Surface Energy of Solids <BR id=""CRLF""> 3.1 Introduction <BR id=""CRLF""> 3.2 Determining the Surface Energy of Solids<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.3 Equation of State <BR id=""CRLF""> 3.4 Surface Tension Component<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.5 Polymer Melt Method<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.6 Critical Surface Tension <BR id=""CRLF"">4. Surface and Material Characterization Techniques <BR id=""CRLF""> 4.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.2 Infrared Spectroscopy<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.3 Raman Spectroscopy<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.4 Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM)<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.5 Rutherford Backscattering Theory (RBS)<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.6 Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDS)<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.7 Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM)<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.8 Electron Spectroscopy for Chemical Analysis (ESCA)<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.9 Auger Electron Spectroscopy (AES)<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.10 Ion Scattering Spectroscopy (ISS)<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.11 Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS)<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.12 Mass Spectroscopy or Spectrometry (MS)<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.13 Gas Chromatography (GC).<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.14 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.15 Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.16 Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA)<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.17 Dynamic Mechanical Analysis (DMA)<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.18 Thermogravimetric Analysis (TGA).<BR id=""CRLF"">5. Theories of Adhesion<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.2 Mechanical Theory<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.3 Electrostatic (Electronic) Theory<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.4 Diffusion Theory<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.5 Wetting Theory<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.6 Chemical Bonding <BR id=""CRLF""> 5.7 Weak Boundary Layer Theory<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.8 Definition of Failure Modes<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.9 Mechanisms of Bond Failure <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Part II: Surface Treatment Methods and Techniques <BR id=""CRLF"">6. Material Surface Preparation Techniques<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.2 General Considerations<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.3 Surface Treatment of Metals<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.4 Cleaning (Degreasing) Metals<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.5 Priming<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.6 Surface Treatment of Plastics<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.7 Methods for Evaluating Effectiveness of Surface Preparation<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.8 Surface Exposure Time (SET) <BR id=""CRLF"">7. Surface Preparation of Metals <BR id=""CRLF""> 7.1 Introduction <BR id=""CRLF""> 7.2 Aluminum<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.3 Beryllium<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.4 Brass<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.5 Bronze<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.6 Cadmium<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.7 Copper and Copper Alloys<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.8 Gold<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.9 Magnesium and Magnesium Alloys<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.10 Nickel and Nickel Alloys<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.11 Platinum<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.12 Silver<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.13 Steel<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.14 Stainless Steel <BR id=""CRLF""> 7.15 Tin <BR id=""CRLF""> 7.16 Titanium<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.17 Tungsten and Alloys<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.18 Uranium<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.19 Zinc and Alloys<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.20 Weld Bonding Metals <BR id=""CRLF""> 7.21 Conclusions <BR id=""CRLF"">8. Surface Preparation of Thermoplastics, Thermosets, and Elastomers <BR id=""CRLF""> 8.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.2 Thermoplastics<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.3 Thermosets <BR id=""CRLF""> 8.4 Reinforced Plastics/Thermosets<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.5 Reinforced Thermoplastics (Glass-Reinforced)<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.6 Plastic Foams<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.7 Surface Preparation of Rubbers<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.8 Thermoplastic Elastomer<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.9 Painted Surfaces<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.10 Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2006
- Published:
- 12th June 2006
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519195
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515234
About the Author
Sina Ebnesajjad
Sina Ebnesajjad is the series editor of Plastics Design Library (PDL) published in the William Andrew imprint of Elsevier. This Series is a unique series, comprising technology and applications handbooks, data books and practical guides tailored to the needs of practitioners. Sina was the editor-in-chief of William Andrew Publishing from 2005 to 2007, which was acquired by Elsevier in 2009.
He retired as a Senior Technology Associate in 2005 from the DuPont fluoropolymers after nearly 24 years of service. Sina founded of FluoroConsultants Group, LLC in 2006 where he continues to work. Sina earned his Bachelor of Science from the School of Engineering of the University of Tehran in 1976, Master of Science and PhD from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, all in Chemical Engineering.
He is author, editor and co-author of fifteen technical and data books including five handbooks on fluoropolymers technology and applications. He is author and co-author of three books in surface preparation and adhesion of materials, two of which are in their second editions. Sina has been involved with technical writing and publishing since 1974.
His experiences include fluoropolymer technologies (polytetrafluoroethylene and its copolymers) including polymerization, finishing, fabrication, product development, failure analysis, market development and technical service. Sina holds six patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fluoroconsultants Group, Chadds Ford, PA, USA