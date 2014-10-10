Surface Treatment & Finishing of Aluminium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080311388, 9781483296203

Surface Treatment & Finishing of Aluminium

1st Edition

Authors: R.G. King
eBook ISBN: 9781483296203
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th October 2014
Page Count: 150
Description

This practical handbook provides an introduction to all aspects of decorative, protective and engineering finishes applicable to aluminium. Descriptions of the processes concerned, including properties and methods of application, their benefits and limitations, are given, making this manual a useful asset to managers, technologists and students.

Readership

For apprentices, industrial trainees and engineering students, foremen and technicians involved in the operation of plants and finishing shop managers, designers, engineers and users of aluminium.

Table of Contents

(partial) Introduction: Mechanical & textured finishes. Cleaning. Chemical finishing. Electroplating on Aluminium. Chemical colouring of Aluminium. Protective & decorative air drying coatings. Testing of organic coatings on Aluminium. Miscellaneous finishes. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
150
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483296203

About the Author

R.G. King

Affiliations and Expertise

British Alcan Aluminium plc, Gerrards Cross, UK

Reviews

@qu:For finishing of aluminium other than anodising, hitherto no text books are available. This book describes the surface treatments and finishes available for alminium. The subject has been treated in detail in fourteen chapters... This book will be a highly useful one for all the persons working in alminium finishing. @source:Bulletin of Electrochemistry. VOL 5 NO 4 1989.

Ratings and Reviews

