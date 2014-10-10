Surface Treatment & Finishing of Aluminium
1st Edition
Description
This practical handbook provides an introduction to all aspects of decorative, protective and engineering finishes applicable to aluminium. Descriptions of the processes concerned, including properties and methods of application, their benefits and limitations, are given, making this manual a useful asset to managers, technologists and students.
Readership
For apprentices, industrial trainees and engineering students, foremen and technicians involved in the operation of plants and finishing shop managers, designers, engineers and users of aluminium.
Table of Contents
(partial) Introduction: Mechanical & textured finishes. Cleaning. Chemical finishing. Electroplating on Aluminium. Chemical colouring of Aluminium. Protective & decorative air drying coatings. Testing of organic coatings on Aluminium. Miscellaneous finishes. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1988
- Published:
- 10th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296203
About the Author
R.G. King
Affiliations and Expertise
British Alcan Aluminium plc, Gerrards Cross, UK
Reviews
@qu:For finishing of aluminium other than anodising, hitherto no text books are available. This book describes the surface treatments and finishes available for alminium. The subject has been treated in detail in fourteen chapters... This book will be a highly useful one for all the persons working in alminium finishing. @source:Bulletin of Electrochemistry. VOL 5 NO 4 1989.