Surface Operations in Petroleum Production, II, Volume 19B

This second volume of Surface Operations in Petroleum Production complements and amplifies Volume I which appeared in 1987 and covered several aspects of oilfield technology. This second volume presents a detailed theoretical and practical exposition of surface oilfield practices, including gas flow rate measurement, cementing, fracturing, acidizing, and gravel packing. In today's era of specialization, these operations are generally left to service companies, denying field engineers and company managers direct detailed knowledge of the specific surface and subsurface operations. This book presents a comprehensive analysis which may be used by field engineers to analyze technical problems, specify the required surface and subsurface operations, and closely supervise the service company's work and post-treatment operation of the well.

Another subject which has great economic consequences in all oilfields is corrosion of equipment. The book presents a comprehensive analysis of the theory of corrosion in the oilfield and methods that have proved effective for the retardation, or elimination, of corrosion. Quality control of injection waters in then covered. Three more topics are addressed: the first is offshore technology which is presented with reference to onshore oilfield operations, making a lucid presentation for field engineers who have no practical knowledge of the subject. The second is pollution control - an area of oilfield management which has assumed widespread importance in recent years. The last topic covered is the subject of underground storage of gas and oil. Underground fuel storage and retrieval is an active area of oilfield production management that utilizes the technology presented in this entire treatise. Finally, the technology of testing petroleum products and sample experiments for junior and senior petroleum engineering students are presented.

This two-volume comprehensive treatise on modern oilfield technology thus provides not only a complete reference for field managers, engineers, and technical consultants, but will also serve academic needs in advanced studies of petroleum production engineering.