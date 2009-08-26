Surface Modification of Textiles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845694197, 9781845696689

Surface Modification of Textiles

1st Edition

Editors: Q Wei
eBook ISBN: 9781845696689
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845694197
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 26th August 2009
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
195.00
165.75
263.64
224.09
260.00
221.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
255.00
216.75
195.00
165.75
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Surface modification and preparation techniques for textile materials; Textile surface characterization methods; Textile surface functionalization by physical vapour deposition (PVD); Surface grafting; Modification of textile surfaces using electroless deposition; Textile surface functionalization by chemical vapour deposition (CVD); Enzyme surface modification of textiles; Modification of textile surfaces using nanoparticles; Modification of textile surfaces using sol-gel technique; Nano-modification of textile surfaces using layer-by-layer deposition methods; Surface modification of textiles for composite and filtration applications; Surface modification of textiles by aqueous solutions; Surface modification of textiles by plasma treatments; Emerging approaches to the surface modification of textiles.

Description

The surface of textiles offers an important platform for functional modifications in order to meet special requirements for a variety of applications. The surface modification of textiles may be achieved by various techniques ranging from traditional solution treatment to biological approaches. This book reviews fundamental issues relating to textile surfaces and their characterisation and explores the exciting opportunities for surface modification of a range of different textiles.

Introductory chapters review some important surface modification techniques employed for improved functional behaviour of textiles and the various surface characterisation methods available. Further chapters examine the different types of surface modification suitable for textiles, ranging from the use of plasma treatments and physical vapour deposition to the use of nanoparticles. Concluding chapters discuss surface modification strategies for various applications of textiles.

Surface modification of textiles is a valuable resource for chemists, surface scientists, textile technologists, fibre scientists, textile engineers and textile students.

Key Features

  • Reviews fundamental issues relating to textiles surfaces and their characterisation
  • Examines various types of surface modification suitable for textiles, including plasma treatments and nanoparticles
  • Discusses surface modification strategies for textile applications such as expansion into technical textile applications

Readership

Chemists, surface scientists, textile technologists, fiber scientists, textile engineers and textile students

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845696689
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845694197

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Q Wei Editor

Qufu Wei is Professor of Textiles, Science and Engineering for the Ministry of Education’s Key Laboratory of Eco-textiles, based at Jiangnan University, China.

Affiliations and Expertise

Jiangnan University, China

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.