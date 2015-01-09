Surface Modification of Magnesium and its Alloys for Biomedical Applications
1st Edition
Biological Interactions, Mechanical Properties and Testing
Table of Contents
- Related titles
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
- Part One. Fundamentals of surface-modified magnesium and magnesium alloys for biomedical applications
- 1. Revolutionising biodegradable biomaterials – significance of magnesium and its alloys
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Corrosion of magnesium alloys
- 1.3. Ultra-pure magnesium
- 1.4. Measurement of magnesium corrosion
- 1.5. In vitro and in vivo comparison
- 1.6. Magnesium corrosion mechanism
- 1.7. Galvanic corrosion
- 1.8. Summary of important points
- 2. Surface modification of magnesium and its alloys for biomedical applications: opportunities and challenges
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Thermal, hydrothermal, and alkaline heat treatment-based surface modifications
- 2.3. Chemical surface modifications
- 2.4. Electrochemical surface modification
- 2.5. Plasma surface modification
- 2.6. Laser surface modification
- 2.7. Other methods of surface modification
- 2.8. Summary and concluding remarks
- 3. Surface design of biodegradable magnesium alloys for biomedical applications
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Surface modification techniques
- 3.3. Surface design principles for biodegradable magnesium alloys
- 3.4. Research examples
- 3.5. Summary and future trends
- 1. Revolutionising biodegradable biomaterials – significance of magnesium and its alloys
- Part Two. Biological and mechanical properties of surface modified magnesium and magnesium alloys
- 4. Bioabsorbable behaviour of magnesium alloys – an in vivo approach
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Requirements with regard to magnesium alloys for in vivo use
- 4.3. Transferability of in vitro findings to in vivo trials: a suitable indicator for in vivo studies?
- 4.4. In vivo biodegradation of magnesium alloys
- 4.5. In vivo biocompatibility of magnesium alloys
- 4.6. Testing of magnesium alloy in or on bone – special considerations
- 4.7. Testing of magnesium alloy in blood vessels – special considerations
- 4.8. Future trends
- 4.9. Further information and advice
- 5. Mechanical integrity of magnesium alloys for biomedical applications
- 5.1. Magnesium and its alloys as implant materials
- 5.2. Corrosion and assisted cracking of magnesium alloys
- 5.3. SCC of magnesium alloys: a biomedical perspective
- 5.4. Phenomenology of SCC of magnesium alloys
- 5.5. Prevention of SCC
- 5.6. Conclusions
- 6. Effect of amino acids and proteins on the in vitro performance of coated magnesium for biomedical applications
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. The role of amino acids and proteins in biocorrosion
- 6.3. Effect of amino acids on corrosion performance of magnesium
- 6.4. Effect of proteins on magnesium biocorrosion
- 6.5. Effect of buffer and atmosphere on amino acids/protein-induced corrosion
- 6.6. Conclusions
- 7. Biocompatibility of surface-modified magnesium and magnesium alloys
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Biocompatibility of the materials introduced by surface modification
- 7.3. Biocompatibility of surface-modified magnesium-based metals – in vitro results
- 7.4. Biocompatibility of surface-modified magnesium-based metals – in vivo findings
- 7.5. Influencing factors on the biocompatibility of the surface-modified magnesium-based metals
- 7.6. Future trends
- 7.7. Sources of further information and advice
- 4. Bioabsorbable behaviour of magnesium alloys – an in vivo approach
- Part Three. Testing and characterization of surface-modified magnesium and magnesium alloys for biomedical applications
- 8. Characterization of modified magnesium and magnesium alloys for biomedical applications
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Characterization methods
- 8.3. Future trends
- 8.4. Sources of additional information and advice
- 9. Effect of surface treatments on the fatigue life of magnesium and its alloys for biomedical applications
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Fatigue behavior of magnesium alloys
- 9.3. Surface treatments
- 9.4. Future trends
- 10. Testing the mechanical properties of surface-modified magnesium and magnesium alloys for biomedical applications
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Implantation-related mechanical properties
- 10.3. Degradation-related mechanical properties
- 10.4. Effect of surface modifications on implant performance
- 10.5. Testing mechanical properties in vitro
- 10.6. Testing implant performance in vivo
- 10.7. Sources of further information
- 11. Biocompatibility testing and marketing authorisation of degradable magnesium implants
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Classification – which directive applies?
- 11.3. Testing according to international standards
- 11.4. Biocompatibility – one aspect of biological safety
- 11.5. Preclinical biocompatibility testing of biodegradable magnesium implants for marketing authorisation
- 11.6. Nonstandardised in vitro and in vivo techniques for biocompatibility evaluation of magnesium alloys
- 8. Characterization of modified magnesium and magnesium alloys for biomedical applications
- Index
Description
Surface modification of magnesium and its alloys for biomedical applications: Biological interactions, mechanical properties and testing, the first of two volumes, is an essential guide on the use of magnesium as a degradable implant material. Due to their excellent biocompatibility and biodegradability, magnesium based degradable implants provide a viable option for the permanent metallic implants. This volume focuses on the fundamental concepts of surface modification of magnesium, its biological interactions, mechanical properties and, in vitro and in vivo testing. The contents of volume 1 is organized and presented in three parts.
Part 1 reviews the fundamental aspects of surface modification of magnesium, including surface design, opportunities, challenges and its role in revolutionizing biodegradable biomaterials.
Part 2 addresses the biological and mechanical properties covering an in vivo approach to the bioabsorbable behavior of magnesium alloys, mechanical integrity and, the effects of amino acids and proteins on the performance of surface modified magnesium.
Part 3 delves in to testing and characterization, exploring the biocompatibility and effects on fatigue life alongside the primary characteristics of surface modified magnesium.
All chapters are written by experts, this two volume series provides systematic and thorough coverage of all major modification technologies and coating types of magnesium and its alloys for biomedical applications.
Key Features
- Expert analysis of the fundamentals in surface modification of magnesium and its alloys for biomedical applications
- Includes biological interactions and mechanical properties
- Focuses on testing and characterisation, as well as biocompatibility
Readership
Materials/metals scientists and R&D companies concerned with metallic medical implants in fields such as dentistry, orthopaedics and cardiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 9th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782420828
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782420774
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
T.S.N. Sankara Narayanan Editor
T.S.N. Sankara Narayanan works for the Chonbuk National University, Republic of Korea and is associated with the Department of Dental Biomaterials and Institute of Biodegradable Materials, Institute of Oral Bioscience and BK21 Plus Project, School of Dentistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chonbuk National University, Republic of Korea
Il-Song Park Editor
Il Song Park works for the Chonbuk National University, Republic of Korea and is affiliated to the Division of Advanced Materials Engineering and Institute of Biodegradable Materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chonbuk National University, Repulbic of Korea
Min-Ho Lee Editor
Min Ho Lee works for the Chonbuk National University, Republic of Korea and is associated with the Department of Dental Biomaterials and Institute of Biodegradable Materials, Institute of Oral Bioscience and BK21 Plus Project, School of Dentistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chonbuk National University, Republic of Korea