Surface Metrology for Micro- and Nanofabrication
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Noncontact Scanning Electrostatic Force Microscope
2. Quartz Tuning Fork Atomic Force Microscope
3. Micropipette Ball Probing System
4. Low-Force Elastic Beam Surface Profiler
5. Linear-Scan Micro Roundness Measuring Machine
6. Micro-Gear Measuring Machine
7. On-Machine Length Gauge Surface Profiler
8. On-Machine Air-Bearing Surface Profiler
9. On-Machine Atomic Force Microscope
10. On-Machine Roll Profiler
11. In-Process Fast Tool Servo Profiler
12. Self-Calibration of Prove Tip Radius and Cutting Edge Sharpness
Description
Surface Metrology for Micro- and Nanofabrication presents state-of-the-art measurement technologies for surface metrology in fabrication of micro- and nanodevices or components. This includes the newest general-purpose scanning probe microscopes, and both contact and non-contact surface profilers. In addition, the book outlines characterization and calibration techniques, as well as in-situ, on-machine, and in-process measurements for micro- and nanofabrication.
Key Features
- Provides materials scientists and engineers with an informed overview of the state-of-the-art surface metrology
- Helps readers to select and design the optimized surface metrology systems, to carry out proper surface metrology practices in fabrication of micro/nano-devices and components
- Assesses the best techniques for repairing micro-defects
Readership
Academics and R&D industry researchers in Materials Science, Engineering, and Nanotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 2nd November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178508
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Wei Gao
Prof. Wei Gao is the Chair of the Precision Nanometrology Laboratory and Director of the Research Center for Precision Nanosystems at the Department of Fine Mechanics in the Graduate School of Engineering, Tohoku University, Japan. His research focuses on precision engineering, precision metrology, micro/nano-nanometrology, optical sensors, surface metrology, on-machine and in-process measurement, and motion measurement.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Precision Nanometrology Laboratory; Director, Research Center for Precision Nanosystems, Department of Fine Mechanics, Graduate School of Engineering, Tohoku University, Japan
