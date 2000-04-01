Surface effects in adhesion, friction, wear, and lubrication
1st Edition
Authors: Donald Buckley
eBook ISBN: 9780080875699
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 630
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1981
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080875699
About the Author
Donald Buckley
Affiliations and Expertise
National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Lewis Research Center
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.