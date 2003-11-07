Surface Dynamics, Volume 11

While much of traditional surface science has been concerned with equilibrium properties and simple kinetics, there is a growing effort in the area of dynamical processes at surfaces. This book draws together a series of chapters written by acknowledged experts in the field, which describe progress in a range of specific topics.

The emphasis is on chemical reaction dynamics, including both theoretical and experimental approaches and covering work on low index single crystal surfaces, on stepped surfaces and on supported metal clusters. Other processes, such as surface diffusion are also addressed. Further chapters discuss dynamical processes in electronically-induced desorption, and in surface diffusion on semiconductors and metals.