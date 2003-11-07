Surface Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444514370, 9780080498348

Surface Dynamics, Volume 11

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: D. Woodruff
eBook ISBN: 9780080498348
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444514370
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th November 2003
Page Count: 394
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
375.00
318.75
290.00
246.50
230.00
195.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Dynamics of molecule-surface interactions from first principles; H2 dissociation dynamics on metals: where do we stand?; Eley-Rideal and hot atom reactions between H atoms on metal and graphite surfaces; Molecular beam scattering at metal surfaces; Dynamics of precursors in activated dissociative chemisorption systems; State-resolved measurements of surface reaction dynamics; Direct and indirect channels to molecular dissociation at metal and metal alloy surfaces; Chemisorption dynamics in the presence of well defined surface defects; Reaction dynamics on supported metal clusters; Laser-induced desorption from metal and oxide surfaces; Diffusion on semiconductor group IV (001) surfaces; Diffusion of vacancies in metal surfaces: theory and experiment.

Description

While much of traditional surface science has been concerned with equilibrium properties and simple kinetics, there is a growing effort in the area of dynamical processes at surfaces. This book draws together a series of chapters written by acknowledged experts in the field, which describe progress in a range of specific topics.

The emphasis is on chemical reaction dynamics, including both theoretical and experimental approaches and covering work on low index single crystal surfaces, on stepped surfaces and on supported metal clusters. Other processes, such as surface diffusion are also addressed. Further chapters discuss dynamical processes in electronically-induced desorption, and in surface diffusion on semiconductors and metals.

Key Features

  • Presents considerable advances in surface science field
  • Collection of expert reviews in surface dynamics

Readership

Research institutes in chemistry (notably physical chemistry) and physics, especially in the area of surfaces and heterogeneous catalysis. University departments of both chemistry and physics with active research programs in these fields.

Details

No. of pages:
394
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080498348
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444514370

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

D. Woodruff Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Warwick, Warwick, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.