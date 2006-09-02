Surface Complexation Modelling, Volume 11

Fundamentals

Solution chemistry, solubility and surface charge measurements

Chapter 1. The ionic strength dependency of mineral solubility and chemical speciation in solution (L.-O. Öhman et al.).

Chapter 2. Accuracy in the determination of acid-base properties of metal oxides surfaces (G. Lefèvre et al.).

Electrical double layer

Chapter 3. Diffuse double layer equations for use in surface complexation models: Approximations and limits (H. Ohshima).

Chapter 4. Fits to hypernetted chain calculations for electrostatic potential and ion concentrations for use in surface complexation (P. Attard).

Chapter 5. The effects of ion size on double layer properties:

Theory and Monte Carlo simulations (W. R. Fawcett). Thermodynamic approach to surface complexation.

Chapter 6. Thermodynamics of the solid/liquid interface - its application to adsorption and Colloid stability (N. Kallay et al.).

Chapter 7. Standard molar Gibbs energies and activity coefficients of surface complexes on mineral-water interfaces (thermodynamic insights) (D.A. Kulik).

Macroscopic observations and molecular level understanding

Chapter 8. The CD-MUSIC model as a framework for interpreting ion adsorption on metal (hydr) oxide surfaces (W.H. van Riemsdijk, T. Hiemstra).

Chapter 9. Is there hope for Multi-Site Complexation (MUSIC) modelling? (B.R. Bickmore et al.).

Chapter 10. Molecular-Level Thermodynamic Models for the Origin and Distribution of Charge at the Metal Oxide/Water Interface (J.-F. Boily).

Chapter 11. Surface complexation of zinc cation with hydroxyapatite, molecular dynamics and surface durability (L. Charlet et al.).

Effects of temperature

Chapter 12. Ion adsorption into the hydrothermal regime: Experimental and modeling approaches (M.L. Machesky et al.).

Site heterogeneity

Chapter 13. Computational molecular basis for improved silica surface complexation models (N. Sahai, K.M. Rosso).

Applications

Applications to the adsorption of common inorganic ions

Silica

Chapter 14. Spectroscopic and kinetic confirmations of quartz surface complexation model (J.A. Mielczarski, O.S. Pokrovsky).

Goethite

Chapter 15. Triple layer modelling of carbonate adsorption on goethites with variable adsorption capacities based on congruent site-occupancy (M. Villalobos).

Chapter 16. Surface Complexation Modeling: Goethite (S.S. Mathur, D.A. Dzombak).

Gibbsite

Chapter 17. 1-pK modelling strategies for adsorption of some trace elements onto gibbsite (M.M. Miedaner et al.).

Soils

Chapter 18. Prediction of anion adsorption and transport in soil systems using the constant capacitance model (S. Goldberg, D.L. Suarez).

Application to the adsorption of radionuclides Clays

Chapter 19. A quasi-mechanistic non-electrostatic modelling approach to metal sorption on clay minerals (M.H. Bradbury, B. Baeyens).

Chapter 20. Reactivity of bentonite: an additive model applied to uranyl sorption (M. Wolthers et al.).

Chapter 21. Applying surface complexation modeling to radionuclide sorption (D. R. Turner et al.).

Chapter 22. Comparative evaluation of surface complexation models for radionuclide uptake by diverse geologic materials (T. E. Payne et al.).