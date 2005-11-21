Surface and Ground Water, Weathering, and Soils
1st Edition
Treatise on Geochemistry, Second Edition, Volume 5
Description
Volume 5 has several objectives. The first is to present an overview of the composition of surface and ground waters on the continents and the mechanisms that control the compositions. The second is to present summaries of the tools and methodologies used in modern studies of the geochemistry of surface and ground waters. The third is to present information on the role of weathering and soil formation in geochemical cycles: weathering affects the chemistry of the atmosphere through uptake of carbon dioxide and oxygen, and paleosols (preserved soils in the rock record) provide information on the composition of the atmosphere in the geological past.
Key Features
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates through professionals in geochemistry
Table of Contents
Executive Editors' Foreword. Contributors to Volume 5. Volume Editor's Introduction. Soil Formation (R. Amundson). Modeling Low-temperature Geochemical Processes (D.K. Nordstrom). Reaction Kinetics of Primary Rock-forming Minerals under Ambient Conditions (S.L. Brantley). Mass-balance Approach to Interpreting Weathering Reactions in Watershed Systems (O.P. Bricker, B F. Jones, C.J. Bowser). Natural Weathering Rates of Silicate Minerals (A.F. White). Plants and Mineral Weathering: Present and Past (E.K. Berner, R.A. Berner, K.L. Moulton†). Geochemical Weathering in Glacial and Proglacial Environments (M. Tranter). Global Occurrence of Major Elements in Rivers (M. Meybeck). Trace Elements in River Waters (J. Gaillardet, J. Viers, B. Dupre). Dissolved Organic Matter in Freshwaters (E.M. Perdue, J.D. Ritchie). Stable Isotope Applications in Hydrologic Studies (C. Kendall, D.H. Doctor). Radiogenic Isotopes in Weathering and Hydrology (J.D. Blum, Y. Erel). Geochemistry of Saline Lakes (B.F. Jones, D.M. Deocampo). Geochemistry of Groundwater (F.H. Chapelle). Groundwater Dating and Residence-time Measurements (F.M. Phillips, M.C. Castro). Deep Fluids in the Continents: I. Sedimentary Basins (Y.K. Kharaka, J.S. Hanor). Deep Fluids in the Continents: II. Crystalline Rocks (S.K. Frape et al.). Soils and Global Change in the Carbon Cycle over Geological Time (G.J. Retallack). Subject Index.
- 644
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- 21st November 2005
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080547596
- 9780080447193
J.I. Drever
University of Wyoming, Laramie, WY, USA