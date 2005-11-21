Surface and Ground Water, Weathering, and Soils - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080447193, 9780080547596

Surface and Ground Water, Weathering, and Soils

1st Edition

Treatise on Geochemistry, Second Edition, Volume 5

Editors: J.I. Drever
eBook ISBN: 9780080547596
Paperback ISBN: 9780080447193
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st November 2005
Page Count: 644
Description

Volume 5 has several objectives. The first is to present an overview of the composition of surface and ground waters on the continents and the mechanisms that control the compositions. The second is to present summaries of the tools and methodologies used in modern studies of the geochemistry of surface and ground waters. The third is to present information on the role of weathering and soil formation in geochemical cycles: weathering affects the chemistry of the atmosphere through uptake of carbon dioxide and oxygen, and paleosols (preserved soils in the rock record) provide information on the composition of the atmosphere in the geological past.

Reprinted individual volume from the acclaimed Treatise on Geochemistry (10 Volume Set, ISBN 0-08-043751-6, published in 2003).

Key Features

  • Present an overview of the composition of surface and ground waters on the continents and the mechanisms that control the compositions
  • Provides summaries of the tools and methodologies used in modern studies of the geochemistry of surface and ground waters
  • Features information on the role of weathering and soil formation in geochemical cycles
  • Contains information on the composition of the atmosphere in the geological past
  • Reprinted individual volume from the acclaimed Treatise on Geochemistry, 10 volume set

Readership

Upper-division undergraduates through professionals in geochemistry

Table of Contents

Executive Editors' Foreword. Contributors to Volume 5. Volume Editor's Introduction. Soil Formation (R. Amundson). Modeling Low-temperature Geochemical Processes (D.K. Nordstrom). Reaction Kinetics of Primary Rock-forming Minerals under Ambient Conditions (S.L. Brantley). Mass-balance Approach to Interpreting Weathering Reactions in Watershed Systems (O.P. Bricker, B F. Jones, C.J. Bowser). Natural Weathering Rates of Silicate Minerals (A.F. White). Plants and Mineral Weathering: Present and Past (E.K. Berner, R.A. Berner, K.L. Moulton†). Geochemical Weathering in Glacial and Proglacial Environments (M. Tranter). Global Occurrence of Major Elements in Rivers (M. Meybeck). Trace Elements in River Waters (J. Gaillardet, J. Viers, B. Dupre). Dissolved Organic Matter in Freshwaters (E.M. Perdue, J.D. Ritchie). Stable Isotope Applications in Hydrologic Studies (C. Kendall, D.H. Doctor). Radiogenic Isotopes in Weathering and Hydrology (J.D. Blum, Y. Erel). Geochemistry of Saline Lakes (B.F. Jones, D.M. Deocampo). Geochemistry of Groundwater (F.H. Chapelle). Groundwater Dating and Residence-time Measurements (F.M. Phillips, M.C. Castro). Deep Fluids in the Continents: I. Sedimentary Basins (Y.K. Kharaka, J.S. Hanor). Deep Fluids in the Continents: II. Crystalline Rocks (S.K. Frape et al.). Soils and Global Change in the Carbon Cycle over Geological Time (G.J. Retallack). Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
644
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080547596
Paperback ISBN:
9780080447193

About the Editor

J.I. Drever

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wyoming, Laramie, WY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

