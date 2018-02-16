Supramolecular Chemistry, Volume 71
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. From Coordination Chemistry to Adaptive Chemistry
Jean-François Ayme and Jean-Marie Lehn
2. A Journey From Solution Self-Assembly to Designed Interfacial Assembly
Edwin C. Constable
3. From Self-Sorting of Dynamic Metal–Ligand Motifs to (Supra)Molecular Machinery in Action
Michael Schmittel and Suchismita Saha
4. Metallacrowns: Supramolecular Constructs With Potential in Extended Solids, Solution-State Dynamics, Molecular Magnetism, and Imaging
Jacob C. Lutter, Cutis M. Zaleski and Vincent L. Pecoraro
5. Metallosupramolecular Complexes Based on Pyrogallol[4]arenes
Chen Zhang, Rahul S. Patil and Jerry L. Atwood
6. Merging Metal–Nucleobase Chemistry With Supramolecular Chemistry
Bernhard Lippert and Pablo J. Sanz Miguel
7. Anion and Cation Complexes of Expanded Porphyrins
Gabriela I. Vargas-Zúñiga and Jonathan L. Sessler
8. Arene Ruthenium Complexes in Supramolecular Chemistry
Bruno Therrien
9. Mechanochemical Reactions of Metal-Organic Frameworks
Yu-Run Miao and Kenneth S. Suslick
Description
Supramolecular Chemistry, Volume 71, the latest release in the Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series presents timely and informative summaries on the current progress in a variety of subject areas within inorganic chemistry, ranging from bio-inorganic to solid state studies. This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the field, serving as an indispensable reference to advanced researchers. In this volume, concise, authoritative reviews provide an up-to-date resource material for new investigators and established research personnel. Included references enable readers to pursue detail and development in each field.
In addition, research chemists in other fields can use this serial to acquaint themselves with the latest experimental methods, techniques and computational applications within the field of inorganic reaction mechanisms.
Key Features
- Features comprehensive reviews on the latest developments in supramolecular (complex) chemistry
- Includes contributions from leading experts in the field of supermolecules and related materials
- Serves as an indispensable reference to advanced researchers in supramolecular chemistry
Readership
This volume will attract a wide range of readers including chemists interested in classical complex chemistry, supramolecular chemistry, bioinorganic related chemistry and advanced materials.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Rudi van Eldik Serial Volume Editor
Rudi van Eldik was born in Amsterdam (The Netherlands) in 1945 and grew up in Johannesburg (South Africa). He received his chemistry education and DSc degree at the former Potchefstroom University (SA), followed by post-doctoral work at the State University of New York at Buffalo (USA) and the University of Frankfurt (Germany). After completing his Habilitation in Physical Chemistry at the University of Frankfurt in 1982, he was appointed as Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Private University of Witten/Herdecke in 1987. In 1994 he became Professor of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, from where he retired in 2010. At present he is Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, and Visiting Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the N. Copernicus University in Torun, Poland.
His research interests cover the elucidation of inorganic and bioinorganic reaction mechanisms, with special emphasis on the application of high pressure thermodynamic and kinetic techniques. In recent years his research team also focused on the application of low-temperature rapid-scan techniques to identify and study reactive intermediates in catalytic cycles, and on mechanistic studies in ionic liquids. He is Editor of the series Advances in Inorganic Chemistry since 2003. He serves on the Editorial Boards of several chemistry journals. He is the author of over 880 research papers and review articles in international journals and supervised 80 PhD students. He has received honorary doctoral degrees from the former Potchefstroom University, SA (1997), Kragujevac University, Serbia (2006), Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland (2010), University of Pretoria, SA (2010), and Ivanovo State University of Chemistry and Technology, Russia (2012). He has developed a promotion activity for chemistry and related experimental sciences in the form of chemistry edutainment presentations during the period 1995-2010. In 2009 he was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit (‘Bundesverdienstkreuz’) by the Federal President of Germany, and the Inorganic Mechanisms Award by the Royal Society of Chemistry (London).
His hobbies include music, hiking, jogging, cycling and motor-biking. He is the father of two and grandfather of four children.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Erlangen-Nurnberg, Germany
Ralph Puchta Serial Volume Editor
Ralph Puchta, born in Munich (Germany), studied chemistry at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg and obtained in 2003 his Ph.D. in organic chemistry on a quantum chemical and experimental study in the field of supramolecular chemistry under the supervision of Tim Clark and Rolf W. Saalfrank. In 2004 he joined the team of Rudi van Eldik at the Institute for Inorganic Chemistry in Erlangen, working computationally on mechanistic problems in coordination chemistry. In addition, he continued his theoretical studies on supramolecular chemistry. Since his habilitation in 2013 he is Privatdozent at the Chair of Inorganic and Organometallic Chemistry in Erlangen, continuing his independent research and a number of national and international co-operations.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany