Supra-materials Nanoarchitectonics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Overview
- Part 1. Nanoarchitectonics of Basics Materials
- Chapter 1. Nanocluster Science
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Precise Synthesis
- 1.3. Basic Properties
- 1.4. Functionalization Methods
- 1.5. Summary and Perspective
- Chapter 2. Highly Luminescent Metal Nanocluster Molecules
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Au, Ag, and Au-Ag Alloy Nanoclusters
- 2.3. Bi Nanoclusters
- 2.4. Perspective
- Chapter 3. Biomimetic Morphology Control of Metal Oxides and Their Site-Selective Immobilization
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Liquid Phase Morphology Control of ZnO
- 3.3. Biomimetic Site-Selective Immobilization of Metal Oxides
- 3.4. Summary
- Chapter 4. Molecular Surface Arrangement to Control Dynamic Dewettability
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Low Contact Angle Hysteresis Surfaces
- 4.3. Summary
- Part 2. Nanoarchitectonics of Inorganic Materials
- Chapter 5. Organic-Inorganic Hybrid Nanoarchitecture at Mesoscale
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Organic-Inorganic Hybrid Hollow Capsules Prepared by Colloid Templating
- 5.3. Self-Assembled Nanohybrid of Magnetic Nanoparticle Clusters With Polysaccharide Nanogels
- 5.4. Summary
- Chapter 6. Nanoarchitectonic Metals
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Seeded-Mediated Growth Method
- 6.3. Galvanic Replacement Method
- 6.4. Polyol Method
- 6.5. Surfactant-Mediated Method
- 6.6. Electrocatalytic Applications
- 6.7. Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Functional Layered Compounds for Nanoarchitectonics
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Photofunctions of Intercalation Compounds
- 7.3. Reconstruction of Nanosheets Into Functional Nanostructures
- 7.4. Nanosheets for Soft Materials
- Part 3. Nanoarchitectonics of Bio-Materials and for Biomedicals
- Chapter 8. Engineering DNA Molecules for Morphological Reconfiguration
- 8.1. Engineering Static DNA Nanostructures
- 8.2. Engineering DNA Nanostructures With Dynamic Morphology
- 8.3. Constrained Motion of DNA Nanostructures in Thermodynamic Equilibrium
- 8.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Smart Polymers With Nanoarchitectonics
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Classification on the Basis of Stimuli
- 9.3. Applications of Smart Polymers
- 9.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 10. Crystal-Induced Nanoarchitectonics of Organic Polymer Materials
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Organic Polymer Materials for Nanoarchitectonics
- 10.3. Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Nanoarchitectonics for Cyclodextrin-Mediated Solubilization and Nanoassembly of Therapeutic Agents
- 11.1. Supramolecular Manipulation: Nanomedicine With Host–Guest Nanoarchitectonics
- 11.2. Cyclodextrin Inclusion Complex Formation Toward Nanoassembled Systems
- 11.3. Nanoassembly Control Using a CD Inclusion Complex for PDT Application
- 11.4. Summary
- Part 4. Nanoarchitectonics for Energy/Environment
- Chapter 12. Nanoarchitectonics Towards Smart Chemical Sensing
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Recent Examples of Chemical Sensing
- 12.3. Conclusions
- Chapter 13. Nanoarchitectonics for Energy and Environment
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Nanoarchitectonics for Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells
- 13.3. Nanoarchitectonics for Bioinspired Catalysis
- 13.4. Nanoarchitectonics for Reversible Hydrogen Storage
- 13.5. Development of Temperature-Responsive Hydrogel Nanoparticles for Energy-Efficient CO2 Separation
- 13.6. Conclusions
- Index
Description
Supra-materials Nanoarchitectonics provides the latest information on design at the nanoscale, presenting a range of the new challenges that arise as the manipulation techniques that work at the macro- and micro-scale do not work at the nanoscale. The term nanoarchitectonics, coined by Japan's National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), describes the organized interactions required at the nanoscale, replacing the traditional structure-building approach used in materials design.
Nanoarchitectonics approaches material design via a profound understanding of the interactions between individual nanostructures and their organization. As the nanoarchitectonics paradigm fits well with the discipline of supramolecular chemistry, this book brings together these two approaches to demonstrate the potential of supramolecular nanoarchitectonics in the development of new materials, both at the nano- and macro-scale.
Key Features
- Written by the team that coined the term nanoarchitectonics, providing a detailed explanation of the approach and techniques of supramolecular nanoarchitectonics
- Demystifies materials design via organized interactions at the nanoscale
- Explains this new paradigm via practical scientific techniques
Readership
Materials Scientists, Chemists – researchers and grad students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 26th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323378307
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323378291
About the Editors
Katsuhiko Ariga Editor
Katsuhiko Ariga has been working on supramolecular chemistry especially related with self-assembly processes, ultrathin films and molecular recognitions. Accomplishments in his researches contribute significantly developments of biomemetic systems as well as physicochemical understanding on interfacial phenomena. Especially, pioneer researches of layer-layer supramolecular assembly have been highly evaluated, and he is also recognized as an authority of supramolecular recognition at the interfaces. Total citation of entire researches exceeded 7000 times. Now, his research team is working on frontier researches for supramolecular materials through entire bottom-up process.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Tsukuba, Ibaraki, Japan
Masakazu Aono Editor
Masakazu Aono is highly recognized worldwide for his many distinguished research results over 35 years in the fields of surface science, nanoscience, and nanotechnology. His research is characterized by originality for making epochal advances and by surprising results. e made with his group at RIKEN and later at NIMS pioneering contributions both with novel analytical instrumentation and in novel, advanced technologies and nanochemistry, demonstrating both astonishing scientific and technological depth and breath in "Nano".
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Tsukuba, Ibaraki, Japan