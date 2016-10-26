Supra-materials Nanoarchitectonics provides the latest information on design at the nanoscale, presenting a range of the new challenges that arise as the manipulation techniques that work at the macro- and micro-scale do not work at the nanoscale. The term nanoarchitectonics, coined by Japan's National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), describes the organized interactions required at the nanoscale, replacing the traditional structure-building approach used in materials design.

Nanoarchitectonics approaches material design via a profound understanding of the interactions between individual nanostructures and their organization. As the nanoarchitectonics paradigm fits well with the discipline of supramolecular chemistry, this book brings together these two approaches to demonstrate the potential of supramolecular nanoarchitectonics in the development of new materials, both at the nano- and macro-scale.