Supplemental Ways for Improving International Stability 1998 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080432311, 9780080963778

Supplemental Ways for Improving International Stability 1998

1st Edition

Editors: I. Dumitrache F. Kile Peter Kopacek
eBook ISBN: 9780080963778
Paperback ISBN: 9780080432311
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 11th September 1998
Table of Contents

Chapter headings and selected papers: Survey Papers. Sustainability, peace, and future leadership (F. Kile). Political, economic and military evolution of instability, North Korea, 1945-1998 (J.G. Richardson). Stability. Virtual enterprise - a strategical approach to improve socio-economic stability (I. Dumitrache et al.). Social entropy, technological change and international stability (S. Dobrescu, R. Dobrescu). Stability of ecological economic linear models (sensitivity analysis) (A. Mironychev). A systems approach to understanding the causes of instability in nations: a case study (M.A. Hersh). Modelling. A dynamic-game model of cooperation in energy and climate change (S. Pickl, J. Scheffran). Object oriented model to support early warning and rapid reaction planning in international context (V.M. Shalamanov, T.D. Tagarev). A behavior model for preventive health practices (G. Simion). Acts of mathematics with hierarchical haze (S. Novikava , A. Zhybul). Artificial societies: a new paradigm for complex systems' modelling (M. Dascalu et al.). Methodologies. Stability versus uncertainty (V. Ionescu). Geopolitical relations in post USSR Europe as a subject of mathematical modelling and control (S. Levkov, A. Makarenko). Demographical units in hierarchical coordinates: construction, activity and goals (W. Nowik et al.). Art in state constructing process (A. Burawkin et al.). Practical instance of state design in reconstructing region (P. Buka et al.). East-West academic cooperation within the framework of TEMPUS-PHARE program (O. Pastravanu, M. Voicu). For higher flexibility on the labour market (M. Kalaidjieva). International Policy Cooperation. Gains from international macroeconomic policy coordination under alternative objective functions (G. Haber et al.). Sway of new time: general lines (F.O. Kile et al.). Author index.

Description

Over recent years, a number of people actively involved in engineering, but also in other fields, have worked on the topic of international stability. Workshops have been held in various places and organized by different people and institutions.

This conference, the sixth event in the SWIIS series, continued the tradition set in the earlier five SWIIS meetings. The goal was the beneficial application of systems engineering methods onto description of conditions, in which nations or groups interact with one another. Scientists from other fields such as political science, economics, social science, and international studies also had a platform to present and discuss their ideas.

In the technical program of this conference, 2 survey papers and 19 regular papers - grouped into 8 sessions - were presented. Papers were given in the following areas: Methodological analysis; Investigation of development: stability, sustainable development; Modelling of stability; Application of control principles to international stability; International policy co-operation; Cultural and educational aspects in international stability; East/West/North/South relationships; Global development - regional impact; and Negotiation and mediation in conflict.

Readership

For control engineers and those interested in economics, politics and international affairs, as well as mathematicians interested in modeling of economies.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080963778
Paperback ISBN:
9780080432311

About the Editors

I. Dumitrache Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Control and Computer Faculty, 'Politehnica' University of Bucharest, Romania

F. Kile Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Microtrend, Appleton, Wisconsin, USA

Peter Kopacek Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Vienna University of Technology, IHRT, Favoritenstrasse, Vienna, Austria

