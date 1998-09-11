Supplemental Ways for Improving International Stability 1998

Over recent years, a number of people actively involved in engineering, but also in other fields, have worked on the topic of international stability. Workshops have been held in various places and organized by different people and institutions.

This conference, the sixth event in the SWIIS series, continued the tradition set in the earlier five SWIIS meetings. The goal was the beneficial application of systems engineering methods onto description of conditions, in which nations or groups interact with one another. Scientists from other fields such as political science, economics, social science, and international studies also had a platform to present and discuss their ideas.

In the technical program of this conference, 2 survey papers and 19 regular papers - grouped into 8 sessions - were presented. Papers were given in the following areas: Methodological analysis; Investigation of development: stability, sustainable development; Modelling of stability; Application of control principles to international stability; International policy co-operation; Cultural and educational aspects in international stability; East/West/North/South relationships; Global development - regional impact; and Negotiation and mediation in conflict.