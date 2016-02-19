Supersheds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750612210, 9781483145068

Supersheds

1st Edition

The Architecture of Long-Span, Large-Volume Buildings

Authors: Chris Wilkinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483145068
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th March 1991
Page Count: 128
Description

Supersheds: The Architecture of Long-Span, Large-Volume Buildings deals with large single-volume buildings known as supersheds. This book explains and catalogues the changes in modern architecture of supersheds and illustrates this with significant and important examples.
This text is composed of six chapters. The first chapter gives a background of 19th century architecture that made possible great exhibition halls and long-spans of the railway era. The second chapter deals with another type of supershed: airship and aircraft hangars. In the third chapter, industrial architecture in Europe and in the U.S. during the early 20th century is examined. Examples of beautiful factories and building designs are mentioned, and the effects of World War II on the type of building constructions are also discussed. The fourth chapter traces the evolution of the well-serviced multi-use shed. The architecture of the extruded shed, the cool box, and special structures are described as well. The major influences that affected building design in the second half of the 20th century are mentioned as the machine transfer technology and computers. The fifth chapter explains the concept of ""more with less,"" where the task is to accomplish more with less material. Space structures, suspended roof structures, and air-supported structures are given as examples. The last chapter discusses the future of modern architecture along with new forms, materials, and technology, such as solid state chemistry, computers, and biotechnology.
Architects, civil and construction engineers, architectural students, and the general public who has an interest in reading about large building designs and supersheds will find this book interesting.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1 Pioneers of the Nineteenth Century

Background

The Great Exhibition Halls

The Great Railway Era

2 Hangars

Airship Hangars

Aircraft Hangars

3 Industrial Architecture in the Early Twentieth Century

US Industrial Architecture

European Industrial Architecture 1900-1945

Beautiful Factories

Wartime Manufacturing Buildings in the USA

4 Evolution of the Well Serviced Multi-Use Shed

Major Influences

The Extruded Shed

The Cool Box

Special Structures

5 More With Less

Space Structures

Suspended Roof Structures

Air-Supported Structures

6 The Future

Bibliography

Index




Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483145068

About the Author

