Supersheds: The Architecture of Long-Span, Large-Volume Buildings deals with large single-volume buildings known as supersheds. This book explains and catalogues the changes in modern architecture of supersheds and illustrates this with significant and important examples.

This text is composed of six chapters. The first chapter gives a background of 19th century architecture that made possible great exhibition halls and long-spans of the railway era. The second chapter deals with another type of supershed: airship and aircraft hangars. In the third chapter, industrial architecture in Europe and in the U.S. during the early 20th century is examined. Examples of beautiful factories and building designs are mentioned, and the effects of World War II on the type of building constructions are also discussed. The fourth chapter traces the evolution of the well-serviced multi-use shed. The architecture of the extruded shed, the cool box, and special structures are described as well. The major influences that affected building design in the second half of the 20th century are mentioned as the machine transfer technology and computers. The fifth chapter explains the concept of ""more with less,"" where the task is to accomplish more with less material. Space structures, suspended roof structures, and air-supported structures are given as examples. The last chapter discusses the future of modern architecture along with new forms, materials, and technology, such as solid state chemistry, computers, and biotechnology.

Architects, civil and construction engineers, architectural students, and the general public who has an interest in reading about large building designs and supersheds will find this book interesting.