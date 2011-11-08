Supercritical Fluids and Organometallic Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080453293, 9780080914480

Supercritical Fluids and Organometallic Compounds, Volume 1

1st Edition

From Recovery of Trace Metals to Synthesis of Nanostructured Materials

Authors: Can Erkey
eBook ISBN: 9780080914480
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080453293
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th November 2011
Page Count: 248
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
26600.00
22610.00
294.50
250.32
280.00
238.00
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
294.50
250.32
26600.00
22610.00
275.00
233.75
215.00
182.75
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Series Page

Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction to Coordination Compounds

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Coordination Compounds

1.3 Structure and Bonding in Coordination of Compounds

1.4 Reactions of Organometallic Compounds

Chapter 2 Fundamental Aspects of Supercritical Fluids

Chapter 3 Thermodynamics of Mixtures of Metal Complexes with Supercritical Fluids

3.1 Phase behavior

3.2 Techniques to measure solubilities of metal complexes in SCFs

3.3 Solubilities of metal complexes in scCO2

3.4 Correlation of solubilities

Chapter 4 Thermodynamics and Dynamics of Adsorption of Metal Complexes on Surfaces from Supercritical Solutions

4.1 Adsorption

4.2 Adsorption isotherms

4.3 Adsorption of SCFs

4.4 Adsorption of solutes from supercritical mixtures

4.5 Adsorption of metal complexes on surfaces

Chapter 5 Synthesis of Nanostructured Composites of Metals

5.1 Supported nanoparticles on inorganic and carbon supports

5.2 Polymer-Supported Nanoparticles

5.3 Supported Bimetallic Nanoparticles

5.4 Metallic Films

Chapter 6 Extraction of Metals Using Supercritical Fluids

6.1 Solvent extraction of metals

6.2 SCF extraction of metals

6.3 Experimental methods

6.4 Back extraction or stripping

6.5 Kinetics of extraction

6.6 Extraction of Metals from Solid Matrices

Chapter 7 Homogeneous Catalysis in Supercritical Fluids

7.1 Homogeneous catalysis in supercritical fluids

7.2 Applications of homogeneous catalysis in supercritical fluids

7.3 High-Pressure Phase Behavior

Chapter 8 Preparation of Powders by Arrested Precipitation Processes using Reactions of Metal Complexes in Supercritical Fluids

8.1 Arrested precipitation

Chapter 9 Future Research Needs and Developments

Index

Description

Organometallic compounds are utilized as reagents in the preparation and processing of advanced nanostructured materials, as catalysts in the production of a wide variety of specialty chemicals and polymers, and as drugs. Supercritical fluid science and technology has a wide variety of applications ranging from extraction of pharmaceutically active compounds to the synthesis of advanced materials. The combination of organometallic chemistry and supercritical fluids has significant potential. This book covers the fundamental aspects and related applications in this rapidly growing area.

Key Features

  • Covers the preparation of nanostructured composite materials using supercritical fluids
  • Focuses on the intersection of organometallic chemistry and supercritical fluids
  • Addresses the behavior of organometallic compounds in supercritical fluid environments

Readership

Academic and industrial researchers in chemistry, chemical engineering and materials science

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080914480
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080453293

Reviews

"Erkey (Ko<,c> U., Istanbul) explores applications of supercritical fluid that involve using metal complexes consisting of organometallic compounds and chemical complexes. Writing for scientists and engineers who are working with supercritical liquids, or who would like to, he discusses coordination compounds, fundamental aspects of supercritical fluids, the thermodynamics of mixtures of metal complexes with supercritical fluids, the thermodynamics and dynamics of adsorption of metal complexes on surfaces from supercritical solutions, the synthesis of nanostructured composites of metals, extracting metals using supercritical fluids, homogeneous catalysis in supercritical fluids, preparing powders by arrested precipitation processes using reactions of metal complexes in supercritical fluids, and future research needs."--Reference & Research Book News October 2012

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Can Erkey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Koc University, Istanbul, Turkey

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.