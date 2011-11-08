Supercritical Fluids and Organometallic Compounds, Volume 1
1st Edition
From Recovery of Trace Metals to Synthesis of Nanostructured Materials
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction to Coordination Compounds
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Types of Coordination Compounds
1.3 Structure and Bonding in Coordination of Compounds
1.4 Reactions of Organometallic Compounds
Chapter 2 Fundamental Aspects of Supercritical Fluids
Chapter 3 Thermodynamics of Mixtures of Metal Complexes with Supercritical Fluids
3.1 Phase behavior
3.2 Techniques to measure solubilities of metal complexes in SCFs
3.3 Solubilities of metal complexes in scCO2
3.4 Correlation of solubilities
Chapter 4 Thermodynamics and Dynamics of Adsorption of Metal Complexes on Surfaces from Supercritical Solutions
4.1 Adsorption
4.2 Adsorption isotherms
4.3 Adsorption of SCFs
4.4 Adsorption of solutes from supercritical mixtures
4.5 Adsorption of metal complexes on surfaces
Chapter 5 Synthesis of Nanostructured Composites of Metals
5.1 Supported nanoparticles on inorganic and carbon supports
5.2 Polymer-Supported Nanoparticles
5.3 Supported Bimetallic Nanoparticles
5.4 Metallic Films
Chapter 6 Extraction of Metals Using Supercritical Fluids
6.1 Solvent extraction of metals
6.2 SCF extraction of metals
6.3 Experimental methods
6.4 Back extraction or stripping
6.5 Kinetics of extraction
6.6 Extraction of Metals from Solid Matrices
Chapter 7 Homogeneous Catalysis in Supercritical Fluids
7.1 Homogeneous catalysis in supercritical fluids
7.2 Applications of homogeneous catalysis in supercritical fluids
7.3 High-Pressure Phase Behavior
Chapter 8 Preparation of Powders by Arrested Precipitation Processes using Reactions of Metal Complexes in Supercritical Fluids
8.1 Arrested precipitation
Chapter 9 Future Research Needs and Developments
Description
Organometallic compounds are utilized as reagents in the preparation and processing of advanced nanostructured materials, as catalysts in the production of a wide variety of specialty chemicals and polymers, and as drugs. Supercritical fluid science and technology has a wide variety of applications ranging from extraction of pharmaceutically active compounds to the synthesis of advanced materials. The combination of organometallic chemistry and supercritical fluids has significant potential. This book covers the fundamental aspects and related applications in this rapidly growing area.
- Covers the preparation of nanostructured composite materials using supercritical fluids
- Focuses on the intersection of organometallic chemistry and supercritical fluids
- Addresses the behavior of organometallic compounds in supercritical fluid environments
"Erkey (Ko<,c> U., Istanbul) explores applications of supercritical fluid that involve using metal complexes consisting of organometallic compounds and chemical complexes. Writing for scientists and engineers who are working with supercritical liquids, or who would like to, he discusses coordination compounds, fundamental aspects of supercritical fluids, the thermodynamics of mixtures of metal complexes with supercritical fluids, the thermodynamics and dynamics of adsorption of metal complexes on surfaces from supercritical solutions, the synthesis of nanostructured composites of metals, extracting metals using supercritical fluids, homogeneous catalysis in supercritical fluids, preparing powders by arrested precipitation processes using reactions of metal complexes in supercritical fluids, and future research needs."--Reference & Research Book News October 2012
