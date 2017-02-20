Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Handbooks in Separation Science Series
Chapter 1. Milestones in Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: A Historical View of the Modernization and Development of Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 The 1960s
- 1.3 The 1970s
- 1.4 The 1980s
- 1.5 The 1990s
- 1.6 The 2000s
- 1.7 The 2010s
- 1.8 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 2. Theory of Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The Mobile Phase in SFC
- 2.3 Fluid Compressibility and Average Parameters in Nonuniform Columns
- 2.4 Retention in SFC
- 2.5 Kinetic Theory
- 2.6 Kinetic Theory and Contemporary Practice
- 2.7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 3. Practical Approaches to Column Selection for Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Key Parameters Governing SFC Separations
- 3.3 Stationary Phases
- 3.4 New Stationary Phases and Their Potential Impact on SFC
- 3.5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 4. Column Characterization
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Nonchromatographic Methods
- 4.3 Stability of Stationary Phases
- 4.4 Column Efficiency
- 4.5 Probe Analytes
- 4.6 Quantitative Structure–Retention Relationships
- 4.7 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 5. Method Development in Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Sample Type
- 5.3 Detectors
- 5.4 Columns
- 5.5 Mobile Phase for pSFC
- 5.6 Additives
- 5.7 Density
- 5.8 Method Development in Practice
- 5.9 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 6. Application of Multiple Column Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Applications of SFC in Two-Dimensional Chromatography
- 6.3 Tandem Column SFC
- 6.4 Method Development in Tandem Column SFC
- 6.5 The Role of Pressure in Tandem Column SFC
- 6.6 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 7. Evolution of Instrumentation for Analytical Scale Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Pumping CO2
- 7.3 Pump Drives
- 7.4 Pump Head Chillers
- 7.5 Mixers
- 7.6 Autosamplers
- 7.7 Oven/Column Compartment
- 7.8 UV–Vis Detectors
- 7.9 Back Pressure Regulators
- 7.10 Miscellaneous
- References
Chapter 8. Hyphenated Detectors: Mass Spectrometry
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Ionization Sources for SFC-MS Operation
- 8.3 Available Interfaces for SFC-MS Hyphenation
- 8.4 Mass Analyzers for SFC-MS Operation
- 8.5 Performance Comparison Between LC-ESI/MS and SFC-ESI/MS
- 8.6 Applications of SFC-MS
- 8.7 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 9. Theories for Preparative SFC
- Abstracts
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Factors Influencing Preparative SFC Performance
- 9.3 Designing a Preparative SFC Method
- 9.4 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 10. Practical Aspects and Applications of Preparative Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Short History of Preparative SFC
- 10.3 General Considerations
- 10.4 Preparative Chiral Separation on Packed Column SFC
- 10.5 Preparative-Scale Achiral SFC Purifications on Packed Columns
- 10.6 High-Throughput Achiral SFC Purifications
- 10.7 Preparative SFC by Simulated Moving Bed Chromatography (SMB)
- 10.8 Large Scale and Industrial Applications
- 10.9 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 11. Validation of Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Methods
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Validation Criteria
- 11.3 Total Error Approach
- 11.4 Robust Optimization Strategy
- 11.5 Method Transfer
- 11.6 SFC Methods Validation
- 11.7 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 12. Separation of Stereoisomers
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Stereoisomerism
- 12.3 Separations of Enantiomers
- 12.4 Chiral Stationary Phases
- 12.5 Chromatographic Parameters in Chiral SFC
- 12.6 Comparison to Other Techniques
- 12.7 Recent Developments in Stereoselective SFC
- 12.8 Overview of SFC Stereoisomeric Applications
- 12.9 Separation of Diastereomers
- 12.10 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 13. Supercritical Fluid Chromatography of Petroleum Products
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Technical Part: The Coupling and Use of Supercritical Fluid Chromatography-Flame-Ionization Detector
- 13.3 Simulated Distillation
- 13.4 Group-Type Analysis in Supercritical Fluid Chromatography and Related Applications
- 13.5 Separation of Base Stocks and Lubricant Additives
- 13.6 Conclusion—Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 14. Separation of Lipids
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 SFC-MS Methods for Various Lipid Classes
- 14.3 Online SFE-SFC-MS Methods for Lipid Profiling
- 14.4 Application of SFC-MS Methods in Life Science
- 14.5 Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- References
Chapter 15. Separation of Natural Products
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Selected Applications
- Conclusion
- References
Chapter 16. Pharmaceutical Applications
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 SFC in Drug Discovery
- 16.3 SFC in Analysis of Drug Substances and Drug Products
- 16.4 SFC in Analysis of Drugs and Their Metabolites in Biological Fluids
- 16.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 17. Applications to Food Analysis
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Food of Animal Origin and Related Products
- 17.3 Food of Plant Origin and Related Products
- 17.4 Other Origins
- 17.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 18. Physicochemical Property Measurements Using SFC Instrumentation
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 A Simple Example: Viscosity Estimation
- 18.3 Determination of Phase Behavior
- 18.4 Direct Solubility Estimation
- 18.5 Adsorption Isotherm Determinations
- 18.6 Diffusion
- 18.7 Limitations of Estimates
- 18.8 Conclusion
- References
Description
Supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC) is a rapidly developing laboratory technique for the separation and identification of compounds in mixtures. Significant improvements in instrumentation have rekindled interest in SFC in recent years and enhanced its standing in the scientific community. Many scientists are familiar with column liquid chromatography and its strengths and weaknesses, but the possibilities brought to the table by SFC are less well-known and are underappreciated.
Supercritical Fluid Chromatography is a thorough and encompassing reference that defines the concept of contemporary practice in SFC and how it should be implemented in laboratory science. Given the changes that have taken place in SFC, this book presents contemporary aspects and applications of the technique and introduces SFC as a natural solution in the larger field of separation science. The focus on state-of-the-art instrumental SFC distinguishes this work as the go-to reference work for those interested in implementing the technique at an advanced level.
Key Features
- Edited and authored by world-leading chromatography experts
- Provides comprehensive coverage of SFC in a single source
- Extensive referencing facilitates identification of key research developments
- More than 200 figures and tables aid in the retention of key concepts
Readership
Analytical chemists, pharmaceutical scientists, medicinal chemists, in addition to instructors and students taking related coursework. Secondary audience includes junior scientists entering or working in the field of supercritical fluid chromatography to consolidate their knowledge and improve their skills
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 20th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128092071
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093672
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Colin Poole Editor
Prof. Colin F. Poole was born and educated in the United Kingdom receiving a B.Sc. in Chemistry from the University of Leeds (1971) followed by graduate studies at the University of Bristol, MSc. in analytical chemistry (1972), and Ph.D. with Prof. E. D. Morgan at the University of Keele (1975) on the analysis of insect moulting hormones. Since 1980 he has been at the Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan, USA , except for 1995-1996, spent as the Governors’ Lecturer and Professor of Analytical Chemistry at Imperial College of Science, Technology & Medicine, London, in the United Kingdom. He is a former Science Advisor to the US Food and Drug Administration, a position he occupied for 25 years. Professor Poole has broad interests in the separation and detection of small molecules in biological, environmental, and food samples using a range of sample preparation, chromatographic and data analysis tools. He is the co-author of over 400 papers, 20 books, an editor of Journal of Chromatography A and a member of the editorial boards of 5 other analytical chemistry journals. .
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA