Superconductivity in New Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444534255, 9780080958606

Superconductivity in New Materials, Volume 4

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Zachary Fisk Hans-Rudolf Ott
eBook ISBN: 9780080958606
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444534255
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th September 2010
Page Count: 310
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
159.00
135.15
175.00
148.75
230.00
195.50
236.36
200.91
20300.00
17255.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
20300.00
17255.00
215.00
182.75
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface
1. History and Introduction
2. Notes on microscopic theory of superconductivity
3. Superconductivity at the Border with Magnetism
4. High-Tc Superconductivity
5. Organic Superconductivity: A mouse may be of service to a lion
6. Recent Developments (after 2000)
7. The Future of Superconductivity viewed through a Cloudy Crystal Ball

Description

The discoveries of new superconducting materials, most of them during the last 30 years, have served very much as the context for further developments in theory which continue to the present. In many of these cases, the observations of superconductivity in new materials were completely unexpected and therefore may be regarded as real discoveries. Even the most visible progress, which followed a search using, to some extent, conventional wisdom, was finally rather unexpected – the discovery of high-Tc superconductivity in copper oxides.
 This book presents superconductivity in this materials context and displays some of the underlying simplicity in the materials record that provided fuel for the theoretical developments. Not only is the phenomenon deeply interesting, the metallic systems where it plays out are as well, and superconductivity gives a very interesting window from which to view the nature of electrically conducting materials. The level is not advanced, yet allows the  serious reader to access the current developments in the literature.

Key Features

  • Addresses in detail the exciting developments after 1980.
  • Demonstrates that progress in superconductivity is to a large extent due to progress in materials synthesis and characterization.
  • Gateway to the current developments in the literature.

Readership

Researchers and students of superconductivity, condensed matter physics, condensed matter chemistry, and materials science.

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780080958606
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444534255

Reviews

"Zachary Fisk and Hans-Rudolf Ott’s edited volume provides a timely review of this field and contains some wonderful articles that chart different aspects of the search for new superconducting materials. For me, a particular highlight was Fisk’s own contribution on superconductivity on the border of magnetism in which he outlines lucidly and clearly exactly how the phenomena compete and why the marginal stability of the 4f shell is so special in leading to Kondo behaviour and the heavy fermion phenomenon."--Contemporary Physics

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Zachary Fisk Series Volume Editor

Hans-Rudolf Ott Series Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.