Supercomputers in Seismic Exploration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080370187, 9781483287003

Supercomputers in Seismic Exploration, Volume 21

1st Edition

Authors: E. Eisner
Editors: Klaus Helbig
eBook ISBN: 9781483287003
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 30th June 1988
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
58.36
58.36
54.95
43.96
43.96
43.99
35.19
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Is 3-D wave-equation modeling feasible in the next ten years?, L Baker. Three-dimensional seismic processing, migration, and modeling using parallel processing on CRAY supercomputers, M Reshef & M Edwards. Wave equation computations and truly parallel processing, O Holberg. Advances in high performance processing of seismic data, E Leiss & O Johnson. Parallel and optical architectures for modeling and inversion, A McAulay. Seismic data processing on a SIMD array parallel supercomputer, S Ronen & R Schreiber. Hypercube supercomputing, W Moorhead. Large scale elastic wavefield inversion, P Mora & A Tarantola. The future of iterative modeling in geophysical exploration, K Marfurt & C Shin. Application of supercomputers in three-dimensional seismic modeling, I Mufti. A fast boundary integral solution for the acoustic response of three-dimensional axi-symmetric scatterers, G Schuster. Supercomputers in reservoir simulation: past, present and future, T Russell.

Description

Provides an authoritative overview of the role which computers now play in the field of seismology and discusses ways in which they can be improved for solving the increasingly complex problems now facing the scientist and engineer. Topics covered include typical seismic models, computational requirements associated with several standard numerical modelling techniques, three-dimensional processing, migration and forward modelling, advances in both hardware and software, iterative modelling, hypercube supercomputing, reservoir simulation using supercomputers, algorithms used in modelling and inversion, wave equation computations and simulation of seismic waves.

Readership

For seismologists, geophysicists and computer scientists.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287003

Reviews

@qu:Super computers in seismic exploration is likely to be invaluable in exploration industry, university, and government agency seismic software development groups:...Gerad Tango Consulting Geophysicist Lauro-Avellino, Italy @source:Geophysics

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

E. Eisner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Texaco, Houston, TX, USA

About the Editors

Klaus Helbig Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.