Supercomputers in Seismic Exploration, Volume 21
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Is 3-D wave-equation modeling feasible in the next ten years?, L Baker. Three-dimensional seismic processing, migration, and modeling using parallel processing on CRAY supercomputers, M Reshef & M Edwards. Wave equation computations and truly parallel processing, O Holberg. Advances in high performance processing of seismic data, E Leiss & O Johnson. Parallel and optical architectures for modeling and inversion, A McAulay. Seismic data processing on a SIMD array parallel supercomputer, S Ronen & R Schreiber. Hypercube supercomputing, W Moorhead. Large scale elastic wavefield inversion, P Mora & A Tarantola. The future of iterative modeling in geophysical exploration, K Marfurt & C Shin. Application of supercomputers in three-dimensional seismic modeling, I Mufti. A fast boundary integral solution for the acoustic response of three-dimensional axi-symmetric scatterers, G Schuster. Supercomputers in reservoir simulation: past, present and future, T Russell.
Description
Provides an authoritative overview of the role which computers now play in the field of seismology and discusses ways in which they can be improved for solving the increasingly complex problems now facing the scientist and engineer. Topics covered include typical seismic models, computational requirements associated with several standard numerical modelling techniques, three-dimensional processing, migration and forward modelling, advances in both hardware and software, iterative modelling, hypercube supercomputing, reservoir simulation using supercomputers, algorithms used in modelling and inversion, wave equation computations and simulation of seismic waves.
Readership
For seismologists, geophysicists and computer scientists.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 30th June 1988
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287003
Reviews
@qu:Super computers in seismic exploration is likely to be invaluable in exploration industry, university, and government agency seismic software development groups:...Gerad Tango Consulting Geophysicist Lauro-Avellino, Italy @source:Geophysics
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
E. Eisner Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Texaco, Houston, TX, USA