Sun Power
2nd Edition
An Introduction to the Applications of Solar Energy
Description
This easily understood, non-technical introduction to the wide range of solar energy applications has been extensively updated and enlarged to include new sections on passive solar heating and cooling and an examination of the social, legal and environmental issues concerning solar technology and utilization. Practical construction details of several modern solar systems are included together with methods of assessing their economic viability. Contains an extensive bibliography of over 600 references including 1982 literature.
Readership
For architects, building and environmental engineers, university and technical college students, and the general public.
Table of Contents
(partial) Introduction and historical background. Solar radiation. Water and air heating applications. Space heating applications. Passive heating and cooling. Thermal power and other thermal applications. Social, legal and economic issues. Photovoltaic cells, biological conversion systems and photochemistry. Wind power. Some practical heating applications. Appendices: Some useful units, definitions and conversions. UK observing network and the storage data. Some reference sources. Glossary. Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st February 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285825
About the Author
J. C. McVeigh
Affiliations and Expertise
Brighton Polytechnic, UK
Reviews
@qu:...of great value for getting background in solar heating and for finding low-cost designs. Useful to readers at all levels as an introductory survey that should be acquired by all libraries.
Choice @source: @qu:This is a most comprehensive text on the subject of solar energy.
The Chartered Mechanical Engineer @source: