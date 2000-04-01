Summability Through Functional Analysis, Volume 85
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Matrices. Classical Matrices. Triangles and Banach Consistency. FK Spaces. Replaceability and Consistency. Bigness Theorems. Sequence Spaces. Inclusion and Mapping. Semiconservative Spaces and Matrices. Distinguished Subspaces of FK Spaces. Extension. Distinguished Subspaces of Matrix Domains. Distinguished Subspaces of c/A. The Functional .... The Subspace P. Sequential Completeness and Separability. Maps of Banach Spaces. Algebra. Miscellany. Bibliography. Index.
Description
Summability is an extremely fruitful area for the application of functional analysis; this volume could be used as a source for such applications. Those parts of summability which only have hard'' (classical) proofs are omitted; the theorems given all havesoft'' (functional analytic) proofs.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 317
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1984
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080871967