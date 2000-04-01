Summability Through Functional Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444868404, 9780080871967

Summability Through Functional Analysis, Volume 85

1st Edition

Authors: A. Wilansky
eBook ISBN: 9780080871967
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 317
Table of Contents

Matrices. Classical Matrices. Triangles and Banach Consistency. FK Spaces. Replaceability and Consistency. Bigness Theorems. Sequence Spaces. Inclusion and Mapping. Semiconservative Spaces and Matrices. Distinguished Subspaces of FK Spaces. Extension. Distinguished Subspaces of Matrix Domains. Distinguished Subspaces of c/A. The Functional .... The Subspace P. Sequential Completeness and Separability. Maps of Banach Spaces. Algebra. Miscellany. Bibliography. Index.

Description

Summability is an extremely fruitful area for the application of functional analysis; this volume could be used as a source for such applications. Those parts of summability which only have hard'' (classical) proofs are omitted; the theorems given all havesoft'' (functional analytic) proofs.

No. of pages:
317
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1984
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871967

