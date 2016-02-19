Sulzer Centrifugal Pump Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781851664429, 9781483292526

Sulzer Centrifugal Pump Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Sulzer Pumps
eBook ISBN: 9781483292526
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1992
Description

All the experience of the research team from one of the world's foremost pump manufacturers - Sulzer, featuring the lastest in pump design and construction.

Readership

For researchers, academics and those with a interest in the pump industry.

Table of Contents

Behaviour of centrifugal pumps in operation • Acceptance tests • Special installtion data • Mechanical components • Pipeline valves and flanges • Drives • Materials and construction • Principal features for special applications • Quality insurance.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483292526

