Sulzer Centrifugal Pump Handbook
1st Edition
Authors: Sulzer Pumps
eBook ISBN: 9781483292526
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1992
All the experience of the research team from one of the world's foremost pump manufacturers - Sulzer, featuring the lastest in pump design and construction.
For researchers, academics and those with a interest in the pump industry.
Behaviour of centrifugal pumps in operation • Acceptance tests • Special installtion data • Mechanical components • Pipeline valves and flanges • Drives • Materials and construction • Principal features for special applications • Quality insurance.
