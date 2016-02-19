Sulfur Reagents in Organic Synthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126907704, 9781483289281

Sulfur Reagents in Organic Synthesis

1st Edition

Series Editors: O. Meth-Cohn C. Rees
Authors: Patrick Metzner Andre Thuillier
Editors: A. R. Katritzky
eBook ISBN: 9781483289281
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th October 1994
Page Count: 200
Table of Contents

Introduction. Preparation of Organosulfur Reagents: Thiols. Sulfides. Disulfides and Polysulfides. Thio- and Dithioacetals and Related Compounds. Ketenedithioacetals and (-Oxoketenedithioacetals. Sulfoxides. Sulfones. Thiocarbonyl Compounds. Sulfonium Salts and Sulfur Ylides. Functional Modifications with Organosulfur Compounds: Introduction of Unsaturation. Radical Deoxygenation of Alcohols: The Barton Reaction. Oxidations of Alcohols. Asymmetric Reduction. Decarboxylation. The Pummerer Rearrangement. Miscellaneous Reactions. Organosulfur Compounds as Intermediates in Organic Synthesis: A Word on Desulfurization. C&150;C Bond-Forming Reactions. C=C Bond-Forming Reactions. Three-Membered Ring-Forming Reactions. Cyclopropanation, Formation of Epoxides. Pericyclic Reactions of Organosulfur Compounds. References. Index of Compounds and Methods.

Description

Designed for the practising organic chemist, this book details over a hundred experimental procedures using sulfer compounds in organic synthesis. Many of these methods are new to the literature, having been published since 1991, and illustrate the striking versatility of the use of sulfur reagents. Examples are simple to perform and extremely useful, and as such this book will be an invaluable aid to all involved in synthetic organic chemistry, whether in academic or industrial laboratories.

Readership

Graduate students, researchers, and industrial chemists in organic synthesis.

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483289281

@qu:This book is highly recommended for the practicing chemist as a source for the preparation and use of sulfur reagents in organic synthesis. Anyone with an interest in sulfur chemistry will find this book a useful addition to their library. Students and the academic community can use this book at the advanced or undergraduate level as an introduction to selected topics of organosulfur chemistry. @source:--August A. Gallo, University of Southwestern Louisiana in JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMISTRY SOCIETY

About the Series Editors

O. Meth-Cohn Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sunderland, UK

C. Rees Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial College of Science and Technology, London, UK

About the Authors

Patrick Metzner Author

Andre Thuillier Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Universite de Caen-Normandie

About the Editors

A. R. Katritzky Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Chemical Sciences, University qf East Anglia, Norwich, England

