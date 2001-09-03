Successful Breastfeeding - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780443059674, 9780702039775

Successful Breastfeeding

3rd Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780702039775
Paperback ISBN: 9780443059674
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 3rd September 2001
Page Count: 176
Description

A fully revised and updated edition of this successful guide to breastfeeding. A short, succinct authoritative, pocket book guide to the how and why of breastfeeding. Written by a group of experts in infant feeding brought together by the Royal College of Midwives. This is an invaluable source of information for midwives, health visitors and others supporting breastfeeding mothers as well as the mothers themselves.

Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction. The background. Why breastfeed? Understanding how a baby breastfeeds. Duration and frequency of feeds. Correct positioning and attachment of the baby at the breast. Factors that have been shown to help. Factors that have been shown to be unhelpful. Protecting breastfeeding. Antenatal and postnatal considerations. Notes on less common problems. Breastfeeding under special circumstances. Appendix 1: The Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding. Appendix 2: Voluntary organisations. Appendix 3: Breastfeeding initiatives in the UK. Appendix 4: Further reading. Appendix 5: Health benefits of breastfeeding. Index.

