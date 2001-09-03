Preface. Introduction. The background. Why breastfeed? Understanding how a baby breastfeeds. Duration and frequency of feeds. Correct positioning and attachment of the baby at the breast. Factors that have been shown to help. Factors that have been shown to be unhelpful. Protecting breastfeeding. Antenatal and postnatal considerations. Notes on less common problems. Breastfeeding under special circumstances. Appendix 1: The Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding. Appendix 2: Voluntary organisations. Appendix 3: Breastfeeding initiatives in the UK. Appendix 4: Further reading. Appendix 5: Health benefits of breastfeeding. Index.