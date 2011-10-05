Successful Aging , An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 27-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue provides a unique perspective on the topic of Successful Aging whcih will cover article topics such as: Normal Aging: Theories, Aging and Disease Prevention, Aging, hormones and hormone replacement, Aging and Diet, Aging and the Effects of Vitamins and Supplements, Aging and Toxins, Aging and the Preservation of Neurologic Function, Aging and the Psychological Outlook, Aging and Exercise, State of the Art "Anti Aging Centers" Around the World, and Interviews, anecdotes and wisdom from centurions in the US.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 5th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455706679
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709335
About the Authors
Vincent Morelli Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, School of Medicine, Sports Medicine Fellowship Director, Meharry Medical College Nashville, TN
Mohamed Sidani Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Meharry Medical College Nashville, TN