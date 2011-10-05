Successful Aging , An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455706679, 9781455709335

Successful Aging , An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 27-4

1st Edition

Authors: Vincent Morelli Mohamed Sidani
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455706679
eBook ISBN: 9781455709335
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th October 2011
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue provides a unique perspective on the topic of Successful Aging whcih will cover article topics such as: Normal Aging: Theories, Aging and Disease Prevention, Aging, hormones and hormone replacement, Aging and Diet, Aging and the Effects of Vitamins and Supplements, Aging and Toxins, Aging and the Preservation of Neurologic Function, Aging and the Psychological Outlook,  Aging and Exercise, State of the Art "Anti Aging Centers" Around the World, and Interviews, anecdotes and wisdom from centurions in the US.

About the Authors

Vincent Morelli Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, School of Medicine, Sports Medicine Fellowship Director, Meharry Medical College Nashville, TN

Mohamed Sidani Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Meharry Medical College Nashville, TN

