Substance Use Disorders: Part II, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 25-4

1st Edition

Authors: Ray Hsiao Paula Riggs
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd September 2016
This issue of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics will be Part II of II on Substance Use Disorders. Part II will be edited by Drs. Ray Hsiao and Paula Riggs. This portion will focus more on treatments, recovery, and support considerations for adolescents with substance abuse issues. Topics covered include, but are not limited to: screening brief intervention referral treatment in primary care, family-based interventions, motivational enhancement therapy, school-based interventions, contingency management, pharmacotherapy, treatment for children with co-morbid psychiatric issues, special populations, and integration of system of care.

Ray Hsiao Author

Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington School of Medicine; Co-Director, Adolescent Substance Abuse Program, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington

Paula Riggs Author

University of Colorado School of Medicine

