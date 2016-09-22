Substance Use Disorders: Part II, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 25-4
1st Edition
This issue of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics will be Part II of II on Substance Use Disorders. Part II will be edited by Drs. Ray Hsiao and Paula Riggs. This portion will focus more on treatments, recovery, and support considerations for adolescents with substance abuse issues. Topics covered include, but are not limited to: screening brief intervention referral treatment in primary care, family-based interventions, motivational enhancement therapy, school-based interventions, contingency management, pharmacotherapy, treatment for children with co-morbid psychiatric issues, special populations, and integration of system of care.
- English
- © Elsevier 2016
- 22nd September 2016
- Elsevier
- 9780323463034
- 9780323463027
About the Authors
Ray Hsiao Author
Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington School of Medicine; Co-Director, Adolescent Substance Abuse Program, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington
Paula Riggs Author
University of Colorado School of Medicine