Substance Use Disorders: Part I, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 25-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface: Understanding Adolescent Substance Use Disorders in the Era of Marijuana Legalization, Opioid Epidemic, and Social Media
2. Overview on Prevalence and Recent Trends in Adolescent Substance Use and Abuse
3. Neurobiology of Adolescent Substance Use Disorders
4. Genetics of Substance Use Disorders
5. Evidence-Based Prevention for Adolescent Substance Use
6. Assessment and Treatment of Adolescent Substance Use Disorders: Alcohol Use Disorders
7. Cannabis Use Disorder in Adolescence
8. Tobacco Use Disorders
9. Stimulant Use Disorders
10. Opioid Use Disorders
11. Hallucinogen Use Disorders
12. Inhalant Abuse and Dextromethorphan
13. Internet Addiction and Other Behavioral Addictions
14. Psychiatric Comorbidity and Complications
15. Medical Comorbidity and Complications
16. Objective Testing: Urine and Other Drug Tests
17. Index
Description
This issue of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics will be Part I of II on Substance Use Disorders. Part I will be edited by Drs. Ray Hsiao and Leslie Walker. They present an overview of prevalence and patterns, the neurobiology of adolescent abuse, and evidence-based prevention. This volume will cover a wide array of substances including, alcohol, cannabis, tobacco, stimulant, opioid, hallucinogens, inhalants, and even internet addiction or abuse, among other topics.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 30th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448604
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323448413
About the Authors
Ray Hsiao Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington School of Medicine; Co-Director, Adolescent Substance Abuse Program, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington
Leslie Walker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice-Chair of Faculty Affairs, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington School of Medicine; Co-Director, Adolescent Substance Abuse Program, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington