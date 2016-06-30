Substance Use Disorders: Part I, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323448413, 9780323448604

Substance Use Disorders: Part I, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 25-3

1st Edition

Authors: Ray Hsiao Leslie Walker
eBook ISBN: 9780323448604
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323448413
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th June 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Preface: Understanding Adolescent Substance Use Disorders in the Era of Marijuana Legalization, Opioid Epidemic, and Social Media
    2. Overview on Prevalence and Recent Trends in Adolescent Substance Use and Abuse
    3. Neurobiology of Adolescent Substance Use Disorders
    4. Genetics of Substance Use Disorders
    5. Evidence-Based Prevention for Adolescent Substance Use
    6. Assessment and Treatment of Adolescent Substance Use Disorders: Alcohol Use Disorders
    7. Cannabis Use Disorder in Adolescence
    8. Tobacco Use Disorders
    9. Stimulant Use Disorders
    10. Opioid Use Disorders
    11. Hallucinogen Use Disorders
    12. Inhalant Abuse and Dextromethorphan
    13. Internet Addiction and Other Behavioral Addictions
    14. Psychiatric Comorbidity and Complications
    15. Medical Comorbidity and Complications
    16. Objective Testing: Urine and Other Drug Tests
    17. Index

Description

This issue of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics will be Part I of II on Substance Use Disorders. Part I will be edited by Drs. Ray Hsiao and Leslie Walker. They present an overview of prevalence and patterns, the neurobiology of adolescent abuse, and evidence-based prevention. This volume will cover a wide array of substances including, alcohol, cannabis, tobacco, stimulant, opioid, hallucinogens, inhalants, and even internet addiction or abuse, among other topics.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323448604
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323448413

About the Authors

Ray Hsiao Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington School of Medicine; Co-Director, Adolescent Substance Abuse Program, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington

Leslie Walker Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice-Chair of Faculty Affairs, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington School of Medicine; Co-Director, Adolescent Substance Abuse Program, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, Washington

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.