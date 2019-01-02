Subsidence, Volume 56
- Natural subsidence and influence of geological processes. 2. Development of concepts and theories of mining subsidence. 3. Mining and ground movement. 4. Methods of predicting mining subsidence. 5. Observed behaviour of mining subsidence. 6. Subsidence prediction by the UK empirical model. 7. Computer based prediction of mining subsidence employing empirical data. 8. Subsidence associated with near-surface tunnels. 9. Subsidence associated with room and pillar mining. 10. Subsidence associated with steeply inclined seams. 11. Subsidence aspects of sloping ground surfaces. 12. Rock-salt and potash mining subsidence aspects. 13. The time factor in mining subsidence. 14. Influence of geological factors on the character of mining subsidence. 15. Subsidence arising from ground-water withdrawal, oil and gas field activities and underground coal gasification. 16. Subsidence aspects of abandoned mine workings. 17. Effects of mining subsidence on surface structures, design considerations and precautionary measures. 18. Ground movement behaviour as indicated by subsidence models. Appendix 1. Mining subsidence and displacement prediction using influence function methods. References. Bibliography. Subject index. Place index. Author index.
Surface subsidence is recognised as a problem in most countries, particularly those with significant mining and other underground resource extraction industries. This book addresses the problems relating to subsidence whether caused naturally, or arising from mining or other forms of underground extractive activity.
The main purpose of this book is to bring together subsidence knowledge, experiences and research findings in many countries and rationalise such information especially in respect of its particular field of application. Emphasis has been given to collating field data on subsidence from different countries in order to make direct comparisons. Prediction of subsidence, particularly its occurrence and general characteristics has been seen as an important area where the book can contribute significantly in terms of reviewing available knowledge, methods, scope of application and orders of accuracy achieved. The book also examines methods of controlling subsidence and discusses the response of surface structures to and protection against subsidence.
@qu:...This book is strongly recommended for its coverage of mining induced subsidence. It is superbly produced with diagrams, graphs and photo prints of the highest quality on gloss paper. It must find its way on to the library shelves of consulting engineers, public authorities, polytechnics and universities. @source: Géotechnique @qu:This book will be of interest internationally, to civil, structural and mining engineers and all others concerned with ground movement. It should become essential reading for students and practising engineers wishing to gain a greater understanding of the subject... The authors make good use of excellent photographs and the clear diagrams used throughout the book facilitate the understanding of a complex subject. @source:Mining Science and Technology
