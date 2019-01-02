Subsidence, Volume 56

Surface subsidence is recognised as a problem in most countries, particularly those with significant mining and other underground resource extraction industries. This book addresses the problems relating to subsidence whether caused naturally, or arising from mining or other forms of underground extractive activity.

The main purpose of this book is to bring together subsidence knowledge, experiences and research findings in many countries and rationalise such information especially in respect of its particular field of application. Emphasis has been given to collating field data on subsidence from different countries in order to make direct comparisons. Prediction of subsidence, particularly its occurrence and general characteristics has been seen as an important area where the book can contribute significantly in terms of reviewing available knowledge, methods, scope of application and orders of accuracy achieved. The book also examines methods of controlling subsidence and discusses the response of surface structures to and protection against subsidence.