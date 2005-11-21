Subsea Pipelines and Risers
1st Edition
Description
• Updated edition of a best-selling title • Author brings 25 years experience to the work • Addresses the key issues of economy and environment
Marine pipelines for the transportation of oil and gas have become a safe and reliable way to exploit the valuable resources below the world’s seas and oceans. The design of these pipelines is a relatively new technology and continues to evolve in its quest to reduce costs and minimise the effect on the environment.
With over 25years experience, Professor Yong Bai has been able to assimilate the essence of the applied mechanics aspects of offshore pipeline system design in a form of value to students and designers alike. It represents an excellent source of up to date practices and knowledge to help equip those who wish to be part of the exciting future of this industry.
Readership
Structural and civil engineers, students and researchers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part I: Mechanical Design
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Design Stages and Process
1.3 Design Through Analysis (DTA)
1.4 Pipeline Design Analysis
1.5 Pipeline Simulator
1.6 References
Chapter 2 Wall-thickness and Material Grade Selection
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Material Grade Selection
2.3 Pressure Containment (hoop stress) Design
2.4 Equivalent Stress Criterion
2.5 Hydrostatic Collapse
2.6 Wall Thickness and Length Design for Buckle Arrestors
2.7 Buckle Arrestor Spacing Design
2.8 References
Chapter 3 Buckling/Collapse of Deepwater Metallic Pipes
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Pipe Capacity under Single Load
3.3 Pipe Capacity under Couple Load
3.4 Pipes under Pressure Axial Force and Bending
3.5 Finite Element Model
3.6 References
Chapter 4 Limit-state based Strength Design
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Out of Roundness Serviceability Limit
4.3 Bursting
4.4 Local Buckling/Collapse
4.5 Fracture
4.6 Fatigue
4.7 Ratcheting
4.8 Dynamic Strength Criteria
4.9 Accumulated Plastic Strain
4.10 Strain Concentration at Field Joints Due to Coatings
4.11 References
Part II: Pipeline Design
Chapter 5 Soil and Pipe Interaction
5.1 Introduction 83
5.2 Pipe Penetration in Soil 83
5.3 Modeling Friction and Breakout Forces
5.4 References
Chapter 6 Hydrodynamics around Pipes
6.1 Wave Simulators
6.2 Choice of Wave Theory
6.3 Mathematical Formulations Used in the Wave Simulators
6.4 Steady Currents
6.5 Hydrodynamic Forces
6.6 References
Chapter 7 Finite Element Analysis of In-situ Behavior
7.1 Introduction 101
7.2 Description of the Finite Element Model
7.3 Steps in an Analysis and Choice of Analysis Procedure
7.4 Element Types Used in the Model
7.5 Non-linearity and Seabed Model
7.6 Validation of the Finite Element Model
7.7 Dynamic Buckling Analysis
7.8 Cyclic In-place Behaviour during Shutdown Operations
7.9 References
Chapter 8 Expansion, Axial Creeping, Upheaval/Lateral Buckling
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Expansion
8.3 Axial Creeping of Flowlines Caused by Soil Ratcheting
8.4 Upheaval Buckling
8.5 Lateral Buckling
8.6 Interaction between Lateral and Upheaval Buckling
8.7 References
Chapter 9 On-bottom Stability
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Force Balance: the Simplified Method
9.3 Acceptance Criteria
9.4 Special Purpose Program for Stability Analysis
9.5 Use of FE Analysis for Intervention Design
9.6 References
Chapter 10 Vortex-induced Vibrations (VIV) and Fatigue
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Free-span VIV Analysis Procedure
10.3 Fatigue Design Criteria
10.4 Response Amplitude
10.5 Modal Analysis
10.6 Example Cases
10.7 References
Chapter 11 Force Model and Wave Fatigue
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fatigue Analysis
11.3 Force Model
11.4 Comparisons of Frequency Domain and Time Domain Approaches
11.5 Conclusions and Recommendations
11.6 References
Chapter 12 Trawl Impact, Pullover and Hooking Loads
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Trawl Gears
12.3 Acceptance Criteria
12.4 Impact Response Analysis
12.5 Pullover Loads
12.6 Finite Element Model for Pullover Response Analyses
12.7 Case Study
12.8 References
Chapter 13 Pipe-in-pipe and Bundle Systems
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Pipe-in-pipe System
13.3 Bundle System
13.4 References
Chapter 14 Seismic Design
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Pipeline Seismic Design Guidelines
14.3 Conclusions
14.4 References
Chapter 15 Corrosion Prevention
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Fundamentals of Cathodic Protection
15.3 Pipeline Coatings
15.4 CP Design Parameters
5.5 Galvanic Anodes System Design
15.6 References
Chapter 16 Asgard Flowlines Design Examples
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Wall-thickness and Linepipe Material Selection
16.3 Limit State Strength Criteria
16.4 Installation and On-bottom Stability
16.5 Design for Global Buckling, Fishing Gear Loads and VIV
16.6 Asgard Transport Project
16.7 References
Part III: Flow Assurance
Chapter 17 Subsea System Engineering
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Typical Flow Assurance Process
17.3 System Design and Operability
17.4 References
Chapter 18 Hydraulics
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Composition and Properties of Hydrocarbons
18.3 Emulsion
18.4 Phase Behavior
18.5 Hydrocarbon Flow
18.6 Slugging and Liquid Handling
18.7 Pressure Surge
18.8 Line Sizing
18.9 References
Chapter 19 Heat Transfer and Thermal Insulation
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Heat Transfer Fundamentals
19.3 U-value
19.4 Steady State Heat Transfer
19.5 Transient Heat Transfer
19.6 Thermal Management Strategy and Insulation
19.7 References
19.8 Appendix: U-value and Cooldown Time Calculation Sheet
Chapter 20 Hydrates
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Physics and Phase Behavior
20.3 Hydrate Prevention
20.4 Hydrate Remediation
20.5 Hydrate Control Design Philosophies
20.6 Recover of Thermodynamic Hydrate Inhibitors
20.7 References
Chapter 21 Wax and Asphaltenes
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Wax
21.3 Wax Management
21.4 Wax Remediation
21.5 Asphaltenes
21.7 References
Part IV: Riser Engineering
Chapter 22 Design of Deepwater Risers
22.1 Description of a Riser System
22.2 Riser Analysis Tools
22.3 Steel Catenary Riser for Deepwater Environments
22.4 Stresses and Service Life of Flexible Pipes
22.5 Drilling and Workover Risers
22.6 Reference
Chapter 23 Design Codes for Risers and Subsea Systems
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Design Criteria for Deepwater Metallic Risers
23.3 Limit State Design Criteria
23.4 Loads, Load Effects and Load Cases
23.5 Improving Design Codes and Guidelines
23.6 Regulations and Standards for Subsea Production Systems
23.7 References
Chapter 24 VIV and Wave Fatigue of Risers
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Fatigue Causes
24.3 Riser VIV Analysis and Suppression
24.4 Riser Fatigue due to Vortex-induced Hull Motions (VIM)
24.5 Challenges and Solutions for Fatigue Analysis
24.6 Conclusions
24.7 References
Chapter 25 Steel Catenary Risers
25.1 Introduction
25.2 SCR Technology Development History
25.3 Material Selection, Wall-thickness Sizing, Source Services and Clap Pipe
25.4 SCR Design Analysis
25.5 Welding Technology, S-N Curves and SCF for Welded Connections
25.6 UT Inspections and ECA Criteria
25.7 Flexjoints, Stressjoints and Pulltubes
25.8 Strength Design Challenges and Solutions
25.9 Fatigue Design Challenges and Solutions
25.10 Installation and Sensitivity Considerations
25.11 Integrity Monitoring and Management Systems
25.12 References
Chapter 26 Top Tensioned Risers
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Top Tension Risers Systems
26.3 TTR Riser Components
26.4 Modelling and Analysis of Top Tensioned Risers
26.5 Integrated Marine Monitoring System
26.6 References
Chapter 27 Steel Tube Umbilical & Control Systems
27.1 Introduction
27.2 Control Systems
27.3 Cross-sectional Design of the Umbilical
27.4 Steel Tube Design Capacity Verification
27.5 Extreme Wave Analysis
27.6 Manufacturing Fatigue Analysis
27.7 In-place Fatigue Analysis
27.8 Installation Analysis
27.9 Required On-seabed Length for Stability
27.10 References
Chapter 28 Flexible Risers and Flowlines
28.1 Introduction
28.2 Flexible Pipe Cross Section
28.3 End Fitting and Annulus Venting Design
28.4 Flexible Riser Design
28.5 References
Chapter 29 Hybrid Risers
29.1 Introduction
29.2 General Description of Hybrid Risers
29.3 Sizing of Hybrid Risers
29.4 Preliminary Analysis
29.5 Strength Analysis
29.6 Fatigue Analysis
29.7 Structural and Environmental Monitoring System
29.8 References
Chapter 30 Drilling Risers
30.1 Introduction
30.2 Floating Drilling Equipments
30.3 Key Components of Subsea Production Systems
30.4 Riser Design Criteria
30.5 Drilling Riser Analysis Model
30.6 Drilling Riser Analysis Methodology
30.7 References
Chapter 31 Integrity Management of Flexibles and Umbilicals
31.1 Introduction
31.2 Failure Statistics
31.3 Risk Management Methodology
31.4 Failure Drivers
31.5 Failure Modes
31.6 Integrity Management Strategy
31.7 Inspection Measures
31.8 Monitoring
31.9 Testing and Analysis Measures
31.10 Steel Tube Umbilical Risk Analysis and Integrity Management
31.11 References
Part V: Welding and Installation
Chapter 32 Use of High Strength Steel
32.1 Introduction
32.2 Review of Usage of High Strength Steel Linepipes
32.3 Potential Benefits and Disadvantages of High Strength Steel
32.4 Welding of High Strength Linepipe
32.5 Cathodic Protection
32.6 Fatigue and Fracture of High Strength Steel
32.7 Material Property Requirements
32.8 References
Chapter 33 Welding and Defect Acceptance
33.1 Introduction
33.2 Weld Repair Analysis
33.3 Allowable Excavation Length Assessment
33.4 Conclusions
33.5 References
Chapter 34 Installation Design
34.1 Introduction
34.2 Pipeline Installation Vessels
34.3 Software OFFPIPE and Code Requirements
34.4 Physical Background for Installation
34.5 Finite Element Analysis Procedure for Installation of In-line Valves
34.6 Two Medium Pipeline Design Concept
34.7 References
Chapter 35 Route Optimization, Tie-in and Protection
35.1 Introduction
35.2 Pipeline Routing
35.3 Pipeline Tie-ins
35.4 Flowline Trenching/Burying
35.4.1 Jet Sled
35.5 Flowline Rockdumping
35.6 Equipment Dayrates
35.7 References
Chapter 36 Pipeline Inspection, Maintenance and Repair
36.1 Operations
36.2 Inspection by Intelligent Pigging
36.3 Maintenance
36.4 Pipeline Repair Methods
36.5 Deepwater Pipeline Repair
36.6 References
Part VI: Integrity Management
Chapter 37 Reliability-based Strength Design of Pipelines
37.1 Introduction
37.2 Uncertainty Measures
37.3 Calibration of Safety Factors
37.4 Reliability-based Determination of Corrosion Allowance
37.5 References
Chapter 38 Corroded Pipelines
38.1 Introduction
38.2 Corrosion Defect Predictions
38.3 Remaining Strength of Corroded Pipe
38.4 New Remaining Strength Criteria for Corroded Pipe
38.5 Reliability-based Design
38.6 Re-qualification Example Applications
38.7 References
Chapter 39 Residual Strength of Dented Pipes with Cracks
39.1 Introduction
39.2 Limit-state based Criteria for Dented Pipe
39.3 Fracture of Pipes with Longitudinal Cracks
39.4 Fracture of Pipes with Circumferential Cracks
39.5 Reliability-based Assessment
39.6 Design Examples
39.7 References
Chapter 40 Integrity Management of Subsea Systems
40.1 Introduction
40.2 Acceptance Criteria
40.3 Identification of Initiating Events
40.4 Cause Analysis
40.5 Probability of Initiating Events
40.6 Causes of Risks
40.7 Failure Probability Estimation Based on Qualitative Review and Databases
40.8 Failure Probability Estimation Based on Structural Reliability Methods
40.9 Consequence Analysis
40.10 Example 1: Risk Analysis for a Subsea Gas Pipeline
40.11 Example 2: Dropped Object Risk Analysis
40.11.4 Results
40.12 Example 3: Example Use of RBIM to Reduce Operation Costs
40.13 References
Chapter 41 LCC Modeling as a Decision Making Tool in Pipeline Design
41.1 Introduction
41.2 Initial Cost
41.3 Financial Risk
41.4 Time Value of Money
41.5 Fabrication Tolerance Example Using the Life-cycle Cost Model
41.6 On-Bottom Stability Example
41.7 References
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 21st November 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080524191
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080445663
About the Editor
Yong Bai
Professor Yong Bai is the President of Offshore Pipelines and Risers, Inc. in Houston, and also the director of the Offshore Engineering Research Center at Zhejiang University. He has previously taught at Stavanger University in Norway and has also worked with ABS as manager of the Offshore Technology Department and DNV as the JIP project manager. Yong obtained a Ph.D. in Offshore Structures at Hiroshima University, Japan in 1989. Yong has authored more than 100 papers on the design and installation of subsea pipelines and risers and is the author of Marine Structural Design and Subsea Pipelines and Risers.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Offshore Pipelines and Risers (OPR) Inc.
Qiang Bai
Dr. Qiang Bai obtained a doctorate for Mechanical Engineering at Kyushu University, Japan in 1995. He has more than 20 years of experience in subsea/offshore engineering including research and engineering execution. He has worked at Kyushu University in Japan, UCLA, OPE, JP Kenny, and Technip. His experience includes various aspects of flow assurance and the design and installation of subsea structures, pipelines and riser systems. Dr. Bai is the coauthor of Subsea Pipelines and Risers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Offshore Pipelines and Risers (OPR) Inc.