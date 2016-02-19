Subharmonic Functions, Volume 2

Building on the foundation laid in the first volume of Subharmonic Functions, which has become a classic, this second volume deals extensively with applications to functions of a complex variable. The material also has applications in differential equations and differential equations and differential geometry. It reflects the increasingly important role that subharmonic functions play in these areas of mathematics. The presentation goes back to the pioneering work of Ahlfors, Heins, and Kjellberg, leading to and including the more recent results of Baernstein, Weitsman, and many others. The volume also includes some previously unpublished material. It addresses mathematicians from graduate students to researchers in the field and will also appeal to physicists and electrical engineers who use these tools in their research work. The extensive preface and introductions to each chapter give readers an overview. A series of examples helps readers test their understatnding of the theory and the master the applications.