Subharmonic Functions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123348029, 9781483296180

Subharmonic Functions, Volume 2

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: P. Cohn B. Johnson
Authors: W. Hayman
eBook ISBN: 9781483296180
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 1989
Page Count: 512
Description

Building on the foundation laid in the first volume of Subharmonic Functions, which has become a classic, this second volume deals extensively with applications to functions of a complex variable. The material also has applications in differential equations and differential equations and differential geometry. It reflects the increasingly important role that subharmonic functions play in these areas of mathematics. The presentation goes back to the pioneering work of Ahlfors, Heins, and Kjellberg, leading to and including the more recent results of Baernstein, Weitsman, and many others. The volume also includes some previously unpublished material. It addresses mathematicians from graduate students to researchers in the field and will also appeal to physicists and electrical engineers who use these tools in their research work. The extensive preface and introductions to each chapter give readers an overview. A series of examples helps readers test their understatnding of the theory and the master the applications.

Readership

Pure mathematicians.

Table of Contents

Maximum and Minimum of Functions Subharmonic in the Plane. Exceptional Sets. Tracts and Asymptotic Values of Plane Subharmonic Functions. Baernstein's Star Function and Its Applications. Examples of Subharmonic and Regular Functions, and the MacLane-Hornblower Class.

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483296180

About the Editor

P. Cohn

B. Johnson

About the Author

W. Hayman

Reviews

@qu:An attractive feature is the number of illuminating examples. Where interesting questions remain open, these are pointed out. The book will be welcomed as the definitive work on some of the most actively pursued research topics in the theory of s.h. functions. @source:--MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS

Ratings and Reviews

