Subfertility
1st Edition
Recent Advances for Management and Prevention
Description
With the increased prevalence of subfertility (any form of reduced fertility with prolonged time of unwanted non-conception) and the number of subfertile patients turning to assisted reproductive clinics for help, Subfertility: Recent Advances for Management and Prevention is a much-needed resource for today’s health care providers. Written by doctors with extensive expertise in the areas of reproductive physiology and endocrinology, it provides a description of the methods for achieving conception, an overview of the causes of subfertility and how to detect them, a review of the psychological impact of subfertility, guidelines for the treatment of subfertility, and a look at assisted reproductive technologies.
Key Features
- A holistic approach to the causes and treatment of subfertility
- A review of the most recent advances for improving assisted reproductive techniques
- A review of reproductive physiology and the causes of subfertility, with special focus on endocrine abnormalities that lead to subfertility.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1:
Introduction to Subfertility
Chapter 2
Impact of subfertility
Chapter 3
Anatomy of Male and Female Reproductive System
Chapter 4:
Reproductive Endocrine Physiology
Chapter 5:
Female Cycle
Chapter 6:
Detection of Ovarian Reserve
Chapter 7:
Assisted reproductive techniques
Chapter 8:
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Subfertility
Chapter 9:
Endometriosis and Subfertility
Chapter 10:
Thyroid Imbalance and Subfertility
Chapter 11:
Oxidative stress and oocyte microenvironment
Chapter 12:
Way Forward for treatment of subfertility
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 15th October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323759458
About the Editors
Aisha Sheikh
Dr. Aisha Sheikh is a Consultant Endocrinologist. She is actively involved in medical education and research and she has published several research papers and book chapters. Dr. Sheikh is currently the Joint Secretary of Pakistan Endocrine Society. She has keen interest in antenatal Diabetes & Endocrinology and has played a key role in development of Gestational Diabetes Mellitus recommendations and action plans from the platform of the South Asian Federation of Endocrine Societies (SAFES). She has written book chapters, published her research findings, and presented her research at international meetings. She is a member of the Pakistan Endocrine Society and American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer,The Aga Khan University
Rehana Rehman
Dr. Rehana Rehman has 20 years of teaching experience in the field of physiology. She is a well-recognized authority in the field of reproductive physiology and is working to identify treatable causes of infertility in collaboration with the Australian Concept Infertility Medical Centre. She has more than 200 publications in high impact national & international journal and 60 abstract presentations (oral and poster) in local and international conferences. Her book “Five Minutes to Wellness” is based on holistic review of all dimensions of wellness of medical students. She is a member of the Society for Endocrinology and the European Society of Human Reproduction & Endocrinology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor & Vice Chair Research of Graduate Studies, Aga Khan University
