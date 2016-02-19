Subcellular Components - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780408703604, 9781483162843

Subcellular Components

2nd Edition

Preparation and Fractionation

Editors: G. D. Birnie
eBook ISBN: 9781483162843
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 332
Description

Subcellular Components: Preparation and Fractionation talks about cells and particles' components, including their preparation and fractionation. The book includes theories and answers to questions that are relevant to the study. The first chapter of the book details various facts about homogenization of mammalian cells. This chapter presents the results of studies on solid tissues and single-cell suspensions; the author then offers his conclusion of the study. The next two chapters highlight the methods on isolating nuclei, including the guides for standard assessment and the procedure of isolation, along with analysis of nuclei biochemical properties. The main topics in Chapter 4 are mitochondria from animal tissues and yeasts; this chapter also discusses the preparation for a rat-liver, blowfly flight-muscle, yeast, and brain mitochondria. The chapter that follows widely talks about lysosomes, including its historical background, centrifugal method, and related topics. In the next several chapters, the topics covered include purification, isolation, preparation, and separation of cells including plasma-membrane, polysomes, ribosomes, microsomes, and microvilli. The book serves as a great reference for undergraduates and postgraduates in the field, as it contains a thorough discussion of various relevant studies.

Table of Contents


1 Pressure Homogenization of Mammalian Cells

2 Some Methods for Isolating Nuclei

3 The Biochemical Properties of Nuclei Fractionated by Zonal Centrifugation

4 Preparation of Mitochondria from Animal Tissues and Yeasts

5 Preparation of Lysosome-Rich Fractions with or without Peroxisomes

6 Purification of Plasma Membrane Fragments

7 The Isolation of Brush Borders (Microvilli) from the Epithelial Cells of Mammalian Intestine

8 Preparation and Properties of Microsomal and Submicrosomal Fractions from Secretory and Non-Secretory Tissues

9 Isolation of Animal Polysomes and Ribosomes

10 Separation of Polysomes, Ribosomes and Ribosomal Subunits in Zonal Rotors

11 Isolation and Fractionation of RNA

12 Isopycnic Centrifugation of DNA: Methods and Applications

Index


No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483162843

