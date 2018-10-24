Sub-seasonal to Seasonal Prediction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128117149, 9780128117156

Sub-seasonal to Seasonal Prediction

1st Edition

The Gap Between Weather and Climate Forecasting

Editors: Andrew Robertson Frederic Vitart
eBook ISBN: 9780128117156
Paperback ISBN: 9780128117149
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th October 2018
Page Count: 585
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
129.04
109.68
120.00
102.00
91.95
78.16
105.00
89.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
91.95
78.16
105.00
89.25
120.00
102.00
168.14
142.92
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Gap Between Weather and Climate Forecasting: Sub-seasonal to Seasonal Prediction is an ideal reference for researchers and practitioners across the range of disciplines involved in the science, modeling, forecasting and application of this new frontier in sub-seasonal to seasonal (S2S) prediction. It provides an accessible, yet rigorous, introduction to the scientific principles and sources of predictability through the unique challenges of numerical simulation and forecasting with state-of-science modeling codes and supercomputers. Additional coverage includes the prospects for developing applications to trigger early action decisions to lessen weather catastrophes, minimize costly damage, and optimize operator decisions.

The book consists of a set of contributed chapters solicited from experts and leaders in the fields of S2S predictability science, numerical modeling, operational forecasting, and developing application sectors. The introduction and conclusion, written by the co-editors, provides historical perspective, unique synthesis and prospects, and emerging opportunities in this exciting, complex and interdisciplinary field.

Key Features

  • Contains contributed chapters from leaders and experts in sub-seasonal to seasonal science, forecasting and applications
  • Provides a one-stop shop for graduate students, academic and applied researchers, and practitioners in an emerging and interdisciplinary field
  • Offers a synthesis of the state of S2S science through the use of concrete examples, enabling potential users of S2S forecasts to quickly grasp the potential for application in their own decision-making
  • Includes a broad set of topics, illustrated with graphic examples, that highlight interdisciplinary linkages

Readership

Climatologists, meteorologists, atmospheric scientists, Oceanographers. Professionals working in the fields of energy, insurance, public health, water resource management, disaster risk reduction, agriculture

Table of Contents

Part I: Setting the scene

  1. Introduction: Why S2S?

    2. Frederic Vitart and Andrew W. Robertson

  2. Weather forecasting: What sets the forecast horizon?

    3. Zoltan Toth & Roberto Buizza

  3. Weather within Climate: Sub-seasonal predictability of tropical daily rainfall characteristics

    4. 　Vincent Moron, Andrew W. Robertson, Lei Wang

  4. Identifying wave processes associated with predictability across time scales: An empirical normal mode approach

    5. Gilbert Brunet & John Methven

    Part II: Sources of S2S Predictability

  5. The Madden-Julian Oscillation

    6. Steve J. Woolnough

  6. Extratropical sub-seasonal–to–seasonal oscillations and multiple regimes: The dynamical systems view

    7. Michael Ghil, Andreas Groth, Dmitri Kondrashov, Andrew W. Robertson

  7. Tropical-Extratropical Interactions and Teleconnections

    8. Hai Lin, Jorgen Frederiksen, David Straus, and Cristiana Stan

  8. Land surface processes relevant to S2S prediction

    9. Paul A. Dirmeyer, Pierre Gentine, Michael B. Ek, Gianpaolo Balsamo

  9. Midlatitude Meso-scale Ocean-Atmosphere Interaction and Its Relevance to S2S Prediction

    10. R. Saravanan and P. Chang

  10. The role of sea ice in subseasonal predictability

    11. Matthieu Chevallier, Helge Goessling, Virginie Guémas, Thomas Jung and François Massonnet

  11. Sub-seasonal Predictability and the Stratosphere

    12. Amy Butler, Andrew Charlton-Perez, Daniela I.V. Domeisen, Chaim Garfinkel, Edwin P. Gerber, Peter Hitchcock, Alexey Yu. Karpechko, Amanda C. Maycock, Michael Sigmond, Isla Simpson, Seok-Woo Son

    Part III: S2S Modeling and Forecasting

  12. Forecast system design, configuration, complexity

    13. Yuhei Takaya

  13. Ensemble generation: the TIGGE and S2S ensembles

    14. Roberto Buizza

  14. GCMs with Full Representation of Cloud Microphysics and Their MJO Simulation

    15. In-Sik Kang, Min-Seop Ahn, Hiroaki Miura, and Aneesh Subramanian

  15. Forecast recalibration and multi-model combination

    16. Stefan Siegert, David Stephenson

  16. Forecast verification for S2S time scales

    17. Caio A. S. Coelho, Barbara Brown, Laurie Wilson, Marion Mittermaier, Barbara Casati

    Part IV: S2S Applications

  17. Sub-seasonal to Seasonal Prediction of Weather Extremes

    18. Frédéric Vitart, Christopher Cunningham, Michael DeFlorio, Emanuel Dutra, Laura Ferranti, Brian Golding, Debra Hudson, Charles Jones, Christophe Lavaysse, Joanne Robbins, Michael K. Tippett

  18. Pilot experiences in using seamless forecasts for early action: Ready-Set-Go approach in the Red Cross

    19. Juan Bazo, Roop Singh, Mathieu Destrooper, Erin Coughlan de Perez

  19. Communication and dissemination of forecasts and engaging user communities

    20. Joanne Robbins, Christopher Cunningham, Rutger Dankers, Matthew DeGennaro, Giovanni Dolif, Robyn Duell, Victor Marchezini, Brian Mills, Juan Pablo Sarmiento, Amber Silver, Rachel Trajber, Andrew Watkins

  20. Seamless prediction of monsoon onset and active/break phases

    21. A.K. Sahai, Rajib Chattopadhyay, Susmitha Joseph, Phani M Krishna, D. R. Pattnaik, S Abhilash

  21. Lessons learned in 25 years informing sectoral decisions with probabilistic climate forecasts

    22. Rafael Terra and Walter E. Baethgen

  22. Predicting climate impacts on health at sub-seasonal to seasonal timescales

　Adrian M. Tompkins, Rachel Lowe, Hannah Nissan, Nadege Martiny, Pascal Roucou, Madeleine C. Thomson, Tetsuo Nakazawa

Details

No. of pages:
585
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128117156
Paperback ISBN:
9780128117149

About the Editor

Andrew Robertson

Dr Andrew Robertson is a Senior Research Scientist at the International Research Institute for Climate and Society, part of the Earth Institute at Columbia University. He heads the IRI Climate Group and teaches as an adjunct professor at Columbia. Graduating with a PhD in atmospheric dynamics, he has over 30 years of experience in topics ranging from midlatitude meteorology, coupled ocean-atmosphere climate dynamics, sub-seasonal and seasonal forecasting, downscaling, and tailoring of climate information for use in conjunction with sectoral models for climate adaptation and risk management. He has taught in capacity building training courses around the world.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Scientist, International Research Institute for Climate and Society, Earth Institute, Columbia University, NY, USA

Frederic Vitart

Frédéric Vitart is a Senior Research Scientist at the European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). After graduating with a PhD in atmospheric and oceanic sciences from Princeton University, he joined ECMWF in 1998, where he leads the research on ensemble sub-seasonal forecasts. He has over 20 years of experience in sub-seasonal and seasonal prediction, couple ocean-atmosphere modeling, tropical and mid-latitude meteorology, tropical cyclone prediction. He is the author of over 100 publications in the peer-review literature and has taught in several training courses around the world.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Scientist, European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.