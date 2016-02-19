Study Week on a Modern Approach to the Protection of the Environment

Section headings and selected papers: Foreword. A modern approach to the protection of the environment, G B Marini-Bettolo. Ethics of the Use of Natural Resources and of the Respect of the Environment. Global crises and the environment, F di Castri. Environmental economics, K-G Maler. Environmental risk in the production and conversion of energy and the problem of social acceptability, U Colombo & U Farinelli. Ethics of the use of natural resources and of respect of the environment, G B Marini-Bettolo & A Moroni. Strategies for the Protection of the Environment. Managing tropical resources: a challenge to us all, P H Raven. Evaluating stresses on temperate forest ecosystems, G E Likens. Environmental problems in arid zones, V Rodrigues. Conservation of marginal lands, M A Ayyad. Degradation, protection and recovery of lake ecosystems, O Ravera. Mountain environments, J D Ives. Agriculture and environment, G T Scarascia Mugnozza. Strategies for the protection of the environment in urban areas, A Von Hesler. System-Wide Approach to the Problems of the Protection of the Environment. Perspectives of air pollution in Europe, H Lundberg. Chemicals in the environment, Ph Bourdeau. System-wide approach to the problems of the protection of the environment: the Mediterranean, S Keckes. Development and protection of the environment in the tropics, T R Odhiambo. Instruments. Ecosystem management: some institutional constraints, N Myers. Transfer of knowledge and of new innovative technologies, J N R Jeffers. The need for professional training of experts in the environment and in environmental education, A Moroni. Conclusions. Subject index. Author index.

575 lit. refs. approx., 13 half tones, 23 line drawings