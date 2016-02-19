Study Week on a Modern Approach to the Protection of the Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080408163, 9781483287553

Study Week on a Modern Approach to the Protection of the Environment

1st Edition

Editors: G. B. Marini-Bettòlo
eBook ISBN: 9781483287553
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 31st October 1990
Description

These Proceedings consider all aspects of the environmental problems facing the world today - scientific, social, economic, philosophical and historical. Many of the discussions which followed paper presentations are included in the text. Along with scientific discussions of solutions to particular problems, the book argues for a new approach to thought and action in the use of natural resources. If a constructive global strategy towards the protection of the environment is to be socially compatible and economically sound, then it must be developed through an interdisciplinary approach which will avoid the impractical solutions which might be suggested by theoretical or unilateral considerations. Ecological, economic, social and cultural research must be accompanied by the development of a new mentality of respect for the environment which will inculcate a reasonable and moderate use of natural resources.

Readership

For scientists, historians, philosophers, economists and decision makers concerned with the degradation of the environment.

Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Foreword. A modern approach to the protection of the environment, G B Marini-Bettolo. Ethics of the Use of Natural Resources and of the Respect of the Environment. Global crises and the environment, F di Castri. Environmental economics, K-G Maler. Environmental risk in the production and conversion of energy and the problem of social acceptability, U Colombo & U Farinelli. Ethics of the use of natural resources and of respect of the environment, G B Marini-Bettolo & A Moroni. Strategies for the Protection of the Environment. Managing tropical resources: a challenge to us all, P H Raven. Evaluating stresses on temperate forest ecosystems, G E Likens. Environmental problems in arid zones, V Rodrigues. Conservation of marginal lands, M A Ayyad. Degradation, protection and recovery of lake ecosystems, O Ravera. Mountain environments, J D Ives. Agriculture and environment, G T Scarascia Mugnozza. Strategies for the protection of the environment in urban areas, A Von Hesler. System-Wide Approach to the Problems of the Protection of the Environment. Perspectives of air pollution in Europe, H Lundberg. Chemicals in the environment, Ph Bourdeau. System-wide approach to the problems of the protection of the environment: the Mediterranean, S Keckes. Development and protection of the environment in the tropics, T R Odhiambo. Instruments. Ecosystem management: some institutional constraints, N Myers. Transfer of knowledge and of new innovative technologies, J N R Jeffers. The need for professional training of experts in the environment and in environmental education, A Moroni. Conclusions. Subject index. Author index.

575 lit. refs. approx., 13 half tones, 23 line drawings

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287553

About the Editor

G. B. Marini-Bettòlo

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculta di Scienze, Universita di Roma, Roma, Italy

Reviews

@qu:The variety of themes, objects and methods is impressive. This book must be recommended to those scientists who are already actively working in this field or intend to start such work. @source:Medical Progress through Technology 16 183

