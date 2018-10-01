Study Guide for Wong's Nursing Care of Infants and Children

Section I: Children, Their Families, and the Nurse

1. Perspectives of Pediatric Nursing

2. Social, Cultural, Religious, and Family Influences on Child Health Promotion

3. Hereditary Influences on Health Promotion of the Child and Family

Section II: Childhood and Family Assessment

4. Communication, Physical, and Developmental Assessment of the Child and Family

5. Pain in Children: Significance, Assessment, and Management Strategies

6. Childhood Communicable and Infectious Diseases

Section III: Family-Centered Care of the Newborn

7. Health Promotion of the Newborn and Family

8. Health Problems of the Newborn

9. The High-Risk Newborn and Family

Section IV: Family-Centered Care of the Infant

10. Health Promotion of the Infant and Family

11. Health Problems of the Infant

Section V: Family-Centered Care of the Toddler and Preschooler

12. Health Promotion of the Toddler and Family

13. Health Promotion of the Preschooler and Family

14. Health Problems of Early Childhood

Section VI: Family-Centered Care of the School-Age Child

15. Health Promotion of the School-Age Child and Family

16. Health Problems of the School-Age Child

Section VII: Family-Centered Care of the Adolescent

17. Health Promotion of the Adolescent and Family

18. Health Problems of the Adolescent

Section VIII: Family-Centered Care of the Child with Special Needs

19. Impact of Chronic Illness, Disability, or End of Life Care for the Child and Family

20. The Child with Cognitive, Sensory, or Communication Impairment

Section IX: The Child Who is Hospitalized

21. Family-Centered Care of the Child During Illness and Hospitalization

22. Pediatric Nursing Interventions and Skills

Section X: Childhood Nutrition and Elimination Problems

23. The Child with Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalance

24. The Child with Renal Dysfunction

25. The Child with Gastrointestinal Dysfunction

Section XI: Childhood Oxygenation Problems

26. The Child with Respiratory Dysfunction

Section XII: Childhood Blood Production and Circulation Problems

27. The Child with Cardiovascular Dysfunction

28. The Child with Hematologic or Immunologic Dysfunction

Section XIII: Childhood Regulatory Problems

29. The Child with Cancer

30. The Child with Cerebral Dysfunction

31. The Child with Endocrine Dysfunction

Section XIV: Childhood Physical Mobility Problems

32. The Child with Integumentary Dysfunction

33. The Child with Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction

34. The Child with Neuromuscular or Muscular Dysfunction