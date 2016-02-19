Study Guide for Physics in the Modern World 2E
1st Edition
Description
Study Guide for Physics in the Modern World 2E provides information pertinent to the fundamental concepts in physics. This book presents a list of concepts, definitions, and equations with various supplementary exercises for the readers. Comprised of 21 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the standard units of measure for length, time, mass, energy, force, pressure, and density. This text then provides the meaning of various terms in physics, including atom, molecule, element, and compound. Other chapters explore the composition and behavior of all ordinary matter in which it depends on the four basic units, including electrons, protons, neutrons, and photons. This book discusses as well the method used for converting the units of physical quantities from one system of measurement to another. The final chapter deals with the various applications of radiation in biological investigations as well as in medical diagnostics and therapeutics. This book is intended for students enrolled in introductory physics courses.
Table of Contents
To the Student
Chapter 1 Introduction to Physical Ideas
Chapter 2 Motion
Chapter 3 Force
Chapter 4 Linear Momentum
Chapter 5 Circular Motion, Torque, and Angular Momentum
Chapter 6 Gravitation and Space Travel
Chapter 7 Energy
Chapter 8 Energy in Today's World
Chapter 9 Heat
Chapter 10 Liquids and Gases
Chapter 11 Electricity
Chapter 12 Electromagnetism
Chapter 13 Waves
Chapter 14 Electromagnetic Radiation
Chapter 15 Light
Chapter 16 Relativity
Chapter 17 Electrons and Photons
Chapter 18 The Modern View of Atoms
Chapter 19 The Structure of Matter
Chapter 20 Nuclei and Nuclear Power
Chapter 21 Radiation—Effects and Uses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 10th March 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160681