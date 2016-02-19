Study Guide for Physics in the Modern World 2E provides information pertinent to the fundamental concepts in physics. This book presents a list of concepts, definitions, and equations with various supplementary exercises for the readers. Comprised of 21 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the standard units of measure for length, time, mass, energy, force, pressure, and density. This text then provides the meaning of various terms in physics, including atom, molecule, element, and compound. Other chapters explore the composition and behavior of all ordinary matter in which it depends on the four basic units, including electrons, protons, neutrons, and photons. This book discusses as well the method used for converting the units of physical quantities from one system of measurement to another. The final chapter deals with the various applications of radiation in biological investigations as well as in medical diagnostics and therapeutics. This book is intended for students enrolled in introductory physics courses.