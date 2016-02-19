Study Guide for Physics in the Modern World 2E - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124722842, 9780323160681

Study Guide for Physics in the Modern World 2E

1st Edition

Authors: Jerry Marion
eBook ISBN: 9780323160681
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th March 1981
Page Count: 176
Description

Study Guide for Physics in the Modern World 2E provides information pertinent to the fundamental concepts in physics. This book presents a list of concepts, definitions, and equations with various supplementary exercises for the readers. Comprised of 21 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the standard units of measure for length, time, mass, energy, force, pressure, and density. This text then provides the meaning of various terms in physics, including atom, molecule, element, and compound. Other chapters explore the composition and behavior of all ordinary matter in which it depends on the four basic units, including electrons, protons, neutrons, and photons. This book discusses as well the method used for converting the units of physical quantities from one system of measurement to another. The final chapter deals with the various applications of radiation in biological investigations as well as in medical diagnostics and therapeutics. This book is intended for students enrolled in introductory physics courses.

Table of Contents


To the Student

Chapter 1 Introduction to Physical Ideas

Chapter 2 Motion

Chapter 3 Force

Chapter 4 Linear Momentum

Chapter 5 Circular Motion, Torque, and Angular Momentum

Chapter 6 Gravitation and Space Travel

Chapter 7 Energy

Chapter 8 Energy in Today's World

Chapter 9 Heat

Chapter 10 Liquids and Gases

Chapter 11 Electricity

Chapter 12 Electromagnetism

Chapter 13 Waves

Chapter 14 Electromagnetic Radiation

Chapter 15 Light

Chapter 16 Relativity

Chapter 17 Electrons and Photons

Chapter 18 The Modern View of Atoms

Chapter 19 The Structure of Matter

Chapter 20 Nuclei and Nuclear Power

Chapter 21 Radiation—Effects and Uses

About the Author

Jerry Marion

