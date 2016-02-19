Study Guide for Houston, Bee, Hatfield, and Rimm's Invitation to Psychology
1st Edition
Study Guide for Houston, Bee, Hatfield, and Rimm's Invitation to Psychology seeks to aid students in their study of psychology. Each chapter in the Study Guide corresponds to the chapter of the same number in Invitation to Psychology and is broken down into component sections: Learning Objectives, Key Terms, Study Questions, Optional Exercises, and Practice Quizzes. The topics covered in these chapters include the following: the definition of psychology; the psychological basis of behavior; sensation and perception; states of awareness; learning, memory, and cognition; motivation and emotion; abnormal psychology and social behavior.
Proper use of the Study Guide will help students get the most from what could be their only formal course in psychology. To maximize their learning, all of the components of each chapter must be completed. While no single approach to learning is the best, many students benefit greatly from the use of a study guide.
Table of Contents
To the Student
Chapter 1 What is Psychology?
Chapter 2 The Physiological Basis of Behavior
Chapter 3 Sensation and Perception
Chapter 4 Exploring States of Awareness
Chapter 5 Learning
Chapter 6 Memory
Chapter 7 Cognition
Chapter 8 Exploring Learning, Memory, and Cognition
Chapter 9 Motivation
Chapter 10 Emotion
Chapter 11 Exploring Everyday Emotions and Motives
Chapter 12 Development over the Life Span
Chapter 13 Exploring Developmental Issues
Chapter 14 Personality Theory
Chapter 15 Assessing Personality and Behavior
Chapter 16 Exploring the Uses and Misuses of Tests
Chapter 17 Abnormal Psychology
Chapter 18 Treating Psychological Problems
Chapter 19 Social Behavior
Chapter 20 Exploring Social Psychology
Statistics Appendix
Answers to Study Questions
Answers to Practice Quizzes
