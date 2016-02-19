Study Guide for Houston, Bee, Hatfield, and Rimm's Invitation to Psychology seeks to aid students in their study of psychology. Each chapter in the Study Guide corresponds to the chapter of the same number in Invitation to Psychology and is broken down into component sections: Learning Objectives, Key Terms, Study Questions, Optional Exercises, and Practice Quizzes. The topics covered in these chapters include the following: the definition of psychology; the psychological basis of behavior; sensation and perception; states of awareness; learning, memory, and cognition; motivation and emotion; abnormal psychology and social behavior.

Proper use of the Study Guide will help students get the most from what could be their only formal course in psychology. To maximize their learning, all of the components of each chapter must be completed. While no single approach to learning is the best, many students benefit greatly from the use of a study guide.