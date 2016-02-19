Study Guide for Houston, Bee, Hatfield, and Rimm's Invitation to Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123568649, 9781483260112

Study Guide for Houston, Bee, Hatfield, and Rimm's Invitation to Psychology

1st Edition

Authors: Victor Benassi
eBook ISBN: 9781483260112
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 176
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Study Guide for Houston, Bee, Hatfield, and Rimm's Invitation to Psychology seeks to aid students in their study of psychology. Each chapter in the Study Guide corresponds to the chapter of the same number in Invitation to Psychology and is broken down into component sections: Learning Objectives, Key Terms, Study Questions, Optional Exercises, and Practice Quizzes. The topics covered in these chapters include the following: the definition of psychology; the psychological basis of behavior; sensation and perception; states of awareness; learning, memory, and cognition; motivation and emotion; abnormal psychology and social behavior.

Proper use of the Study Guide will help students get the most from what could be their only formal course in psychology. To maximize their learning, all of the components of each chapter must be completed. While no single approach to learning is the best, many students benefit greatly from the use of a study guide.

Table of Contents


To the Student

Chapter 1 What is Psychology?

Chapter 2 The Physiological Basis of Behavior

Chapter 3 Sensation and Perception

Chapter 4 Exploring States of Awareness

Chapter 5 Learning

Chapter 6 Memory

Chapter 7 Cognition

Chapter 8 Exploring Learning, Memory, and Cognition

Chapter 9 Motivation

Chapter 10 Emotion

Chapter 11 Exploring Everyday Emotions and Motives

Chapter 12 Development over the Life Span

Chapter 13 Exploring Developmental Issues

Chapter 14 Personality Theory

Chapter 15 Assessing Personality and Behavior

Chapter 16 Exploring the Uses and Misuses of Tests

Chapter 17 Abnormal Psychology

Chapter 18 Treating Psychological Problems

Chapter 19 Social Behavior

Chapter 20 Exploring Social Psychology

Statistics Appendix

Answers to Study Questions

Answers to Practice Quizzes

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483260112

About the Author

Victor Benassi

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.