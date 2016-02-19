Study Guide for College Algebra and Trigonometry
1st Edition
Description
Study Guide for College Algebra and Trigonometry is a supplement material to the basic text, College Algebra and Trigonometry. It is written to assist the student in learning mathematics effectively.
The book provides detailed solutions to exercises found in the text. Students are encouraged to use these solutions to find a way to approach a problem. The Study Guide and Solutions Manual consists of four major components: basic concepts that should be learned from each unit, what was learned upon completion of each unit, solutions to selected problems, and a short chapter quiz, including the answers, covering the concepts and problem types.
Students of algebra and trigonometry in the college level will find the book very useful.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. The Foundations of Algebra
2. Equations and Inequalities
3. Functions
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
5. Trigonometry: The Circular Functions
6. Angles and Triangles
7. Analytic Trigonometry
8. Analytic Geometry: The Conic Sections
9. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
10. Matrices and Determinants
11. Roots of Polynomials
12. Topics in Algebra
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277042
About the Author
James W. Snow
Bernard Kolman
Affiliations and Expertise
Drexel University