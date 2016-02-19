Study Guide for College Algebra and Trigonometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124178410, 9781483277042

Study Guide for College Algebra and Trigonometry

1st Edition

Authors: James W. Snow Bernard Kolman Arnold Shapiro
eBook ISBN: 9781483277042
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 238
Description

Study Guide for College Algebra and Trigonometry is a supplement material to the basic text, College Algebra and Trigonometry. It is written to assist the student in learning mathematics effectively.

The book provides detailed solutions to exercises found in the text. Students are encouraged to use these solutions to find a way to approach a problem. The Study Guide and Solutions Manual consists of four major components: basic concepts that should be learned from each unit, what was learned upon completion of each unit, solutions to selected problems, and a short chapter quiz, including the answers, covering the concepts and problem types.

Students of algebra and trigonometry in the college level will find the book very useful.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. The Foundations of Algebra

2. Equations and Inequalities

3. Functions

4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions

5. Trigonometry: The Circular Functions

6. Angles and Triangles

7. Analytic Trigonometry

8. Analytic Geometry: The Conic Sections

9. Systems of Equations and Inequalities

10. Matrices and Determinants

11. Roots of Polynomials

12. Topics in Algebra


About the Author

James W. Snow

Bernard Kolman

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University

Arnold Shapiro

Ratings and Reviews

