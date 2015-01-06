Study Guide for Anatomy & Physiology
9th Edition
Description
Get some extra help mastering core terms, concepts and processes related to the anatomy and physiology of the human body with this comprehensive study aid! Study Guide for Anatomy & Physiology, 9th Edition provides a variety of chapter activities and questions — including crossword puzzles, word scrambles, and questions in the multiple choice, true or false, labeling, matching, and application formats — to help you apply concepts and test your A&P knowledge.
Key Features
- More than 1,200 review questions cover multiple choice, matching, true-false, fill-in-the-blank, and completion formats.
- Mind tester activities include crossword puzzles, word scrambles, and more to make the process of learning basic anatomy and physiology more engaging.
- Apply What You Know sections encourage critical thinking and application of core content.
- Did You Know sections cover factual tidbits that will interest users.
- Topics for review tell the reader what to review in the textbook prior to beginning the exercises in the study guide.
- Answer key containing all the answers to study guide questions is located in the back of the guide.
Table of Contents
UNIT ONE: The Body as a Whole
1. Organization of the Body
2. Homeostasis
3. Chemistry of Life
4. Biomolecules
5. Cell Structure
6. Cell Function
7. Cell Growth and Development
8. Introduction to Tissues
9. Tissue Types
UNIT TWO: Support and Movement
10. Skin
11. Skeletal Tissues
12. Axial Skeleton
13. Appendicular Skeleton
14. Articulations
15. Axial Muscles
16. Appendicular Muscles
17. Muscle Contraction
UNIT THREE: Communication, Control, and Integration
18. Nervous System Cells
19. Nerve Signaling
20. Central Nervous System
21. Peripheral Nervous System
22. Autonomic Nervous System
23. Physiology of Sensation
24. Special Senses
25. Endocrine Regulation
26. Endocrine Glands
UNIT FOUR: Transportation and Defense
27. Blood
28. Heart
29. Blood Vessels
30. Circulation of Blood
31. Lymphatic System
32. Innate Immunity
33. Adaptive Immunity
34. Stress
UNIT FIVE: Respiration, Nutrition and Excretion
35. Respiratory Tract
36. Ventilation
37. Gas Exchange and Transport
38. Upper Digestive Tract
39. Lower Digestive Tract
40. Digestion and Absorption
41. Nutrition and Metabolism
42. Urinary System
43. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance
44. Acid-Base Balance
UNIT SIX: Reproduction and Development
45. Male Reproductive System
46. Female Reproductive System
47. Growth and Development
48. Genetics and Heredity
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 6th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323316897
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323378369
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323358545
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323378345
About the Author
Linda Swisher
Kevin Patton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA