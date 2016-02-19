Studies in Verbal Behavior
1st Edition
An Empirical Approach
Description
Studies in Verbal Behavior: An Empirical Approach summarizes the results of empirical studies on the variables that control verbal behavior. These studies explore the response properties of verbal behavior already acquired, with respect to size of unit, mode of emission, and the constraining effects of sentence frames. The stimulus situation in which the behavior is emitted, the use of verbal material as stimulus, and the relationship between sequential guessing of sentences and the marking off of ""idea unit"" boundaries in the same material are also discussed.
This volume first introduces the reader to situations which will best allow us to view the basic lawfulness inherent in the control of verbal behavior. In particular, it explores response bias and serial effects in a modified Shannon Guessing Game and compares oral and written verbal behavior. Attention then turns to the manner in which the verbal stimulus controls various forms of behavior, paying particular attention to search time as a function of target location and frequency in language, along with some stimulus properties of syntagmatic and paradigmatic word sequences. The next section analyzes the effects of limiting the generation of sentences by length and by the presence of certain words or grammatical endings (bound morphemes) in particular positions of each sentence. Some characteristics of sentences as response units are highlighted.
This book will be of value to psychologists and those who are interested in verbal behavior.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part I Some Basic Issues in Studies of Verbal Behavior
Introduction to Part I
Some Problems of Response Measurement in Verbal Behavior: The Response Unit and Intraresponse Relations
Summary and Conclusions
Study 1 Response Bias and Serial Effects in a Modified Shannon Guessing Game
Introduction
Materials
Procedure
Results
Discussion
Summary
Appendix A A Pilot Study in Guessing the First Words of Sentences
Appendix B A Check Experiment on the Sentence Position of Words to Be Guessed
Study 2 A Comparison of Oral and Written Verbal Behavior
Introduction
Procedure
Results
Discussion
Summary
Part II Some Stimulus Properties of Verbal Behavior
Introduction to Part II
Study 1 Search Time as a Function of Target Location and Frequency in the Language
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
Summary
Appendix A Frequencies for Field Syllables
Appendix B Plan of Stimulus Card
Appendix C Method for Calculating Theoretical Probabilities of Degrees of Imbedding
Study 2 Some Stimulus Properties of Syntagmatic and Paradigmatic Word Sequences
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
Summary and Conclusions
Appendix A Instruction Page and Sample Items from Each of the Four Types of Stimulus Booklets
Study 3 Verbal Dependencies in the Analysis of Language Behavior: Experiment 1
Introduction
Procedure
Results and Discussion
Appendix A Prose Passage
Appendix B Frequency Distributions and Information Estimates of Subjects' Guesses
Part III Some Response Properties of Verbal Behavior: The Sentence Unit
Introduction to Part III
Study 1 Verbal Dependencies in the Analysis of Language Behavior: Experiments 2 and 3
Experiment 2: A Pilot Study Using Sentence Frames
Experiment 3: Responses to Sentence Frames
Procedure
Results and Discussion
Appendix A Data Sheet Used to Obtain Subjects' Responses in Experiment 3
Study 2 Some Characteristics of Sentences as Response Units
Introduction
Procedure
Results
Discussion
Summary
Part IV Supplementary Materials
Additional Appendixes to Studies in This Volume
Appendix 1 Word Frequency Groups Based on Lorge Magazine Count
Appendix 2 (a) Information in Letters of Each Letter Position within Each Length-Class of Tokens, Based on Lorge Magazine Count
Appendix 2 (b) Information in Letters of Each Letter Position within Each Length-Class of Types, Based on Lorge Magazine Count
Appendix 3 Number of Occurrences of CVC Nonsense Syllables in Initial and Remaining Three Letter-Positions in All-Letter Tokens of Lorge Magazine Count
Materials from Other Sources
Appendix 4 (a) Rated Association Values of Numbers from 0-100
Appendix 4 (b) Supplementary Report: Rated Association Values of Numbers from 0-100
Appendix 5 Letter Association and Sequence Norms
Appendix 6 A Revision of Hull's Table of Associative Values for 320 Selected Nonsense Syllables
Appendix 7 Association Value of 320 Selected Words and Paralogs
Appendix 8 Response Faults in Word Association as a Function of Response Entropy
Appendix 9 Some Verbal Materials for the Study of Concept Formation
Appendix 10 Approximations to the Statistical Structure of English
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158846