Studies in Neurolinguistics, Volume 4 covers researches on language phenomena. The book discusses the evolution of human communication systems; the neural control of eye movements in acquired and developmental reading disorders; and the structure in a manual communication system developed without a conventional language model. The text also describes aphasic dissolution and language acquisition; VOT distinctions in infants; and disruption of written language in aphasia. The linguistic aspects of lexical retrieval disturbances in the posterior fluent aphasias; the neurologic correlates of anomia; and linguistic perseveration are also encompassed. Neuropsychologists and people involved in the study of neurolinguistics will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Figure, Table, and Quotation Credits
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 The Evolution of Human Communication Systems
Introduction
Evolution of Communicative and Other Complex Behaviors
Evolution of the Primate Vocal Tract and Ear
Evolution of the Brain (Central Control anil Processing Systems)
Ontogeny, Phylogeny, and Vocal Learning
Conclusions
Appendix: Comparison of Various Communication Systems in Birds, Pongids, and Humans in
Terms of Hockett's Designn Features
References
2 The Neural Control of Eye Movements in Acquired and Developmental Reading Disorders
Introduction
Disorders of the Saccadic Eye Movement System
Acquired Dyslexia
Developmental Dyslexia
Discussion
Summary
References
3 Structure in a Manual Communication System Developed Without a Conventional Language
Model: Language Without a Helping Hand
The Role of Linguistic Input in Language Development
Method
Theoretical Basis o f the Analysis and Derivation of Coding Categories
Categorizations of Relational Meanings
Structure in the Deaf Child's Representation of Semantic Relations
Discussion
Summary and Conclusions
Appendix A: Number of Phrases Produced by Each Child Classified According to Length
Appendix Bl: David's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions I-VIII
Appendix B2: Characterizing Signs in David's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions
Iâ€”VIII
Appendix CI: Donald's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions I-XI
Appendix C2: Characterizing Signs in Donald's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions
I-XI
Appendix Dl: Kathy's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions I-IX
Appendix D2: Characterizing Signs in Kathy's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions
I-IX
Appendix El: Chris's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions Iâ€”III
Appendix E2: Characterizing Signs in Chris's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions
Iâ€”III
Appendix Fl: Dennis's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions I-IV
Appendix F2: Characterizing Signs in Dennis's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions
I-IV
Appendix Gl: Tracy's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions Iâ€”II
Appendix G2: Characterizing Signs in Tracy's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions
Iâ€”II
References
4 Aphasie Dissolution and Language Acquisition
The Regression Hypothesis
The Phonological System
Inflectional Systems
Naming and Word Retrieval
Production and Comprehension of Complex Utterances
Status of the Regression Hypothesis
References
5 VOT Distinctions in Infants: Learned or Innate?
High Amplitude Sucking
Heart Rate Habituation
Auditory Evoked Response
Experiment 1
Experiment 2
Discussion
References
6 Disruption of Written Language in Aphasia
The Assessment and Development of Written Language
Types of Writing Disruption
Analysis of Aphasie Writing
Spontaneous Writing of a Single Aphasie
Conclusions
References
7 Linguistic Aspects of Lexical Retrieval Disturbances in the Posterior Fluent Aphasias
The Meaning of "Use"
Coding Lexical Items
Types of Retrieval Disturbances
References
8 Neurologic Correlates of Anomia
Definitions
Examination for Anomia
Varieties of Anomic Aphasia
Varieties of Word-Finding Disturbance
Discussion of Clinical Cases
Theoretical Considerations
References
9 On Linguistic Perseveration
Introduction
The Cases Studied
Units Subject to Perseveration
Perseveration in Spontaneous Speech
Theories Explaining Perseveration
References
Subject Index
