Studies in Neurolinguistics, Volume 4 covers researches on language phenomena. The book discusses the evolution of human communication systems; the neural control of eye movements in acquired and developmental reading disorders; and the structure in a manual communication system developed without a conventional language model. The text also describes aphasic dissolution and language acquisition; VOT distinctions in infants; and disruption of written language in aphasia. The linguistic aspects of lexical retrieval disturbances in the posterior fluent aphasias; the neurologic correlates of anomia; and linguistic perseveration are also encompassed. Neuropsychologists and people involved in the study of neurolinguistics will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Figure, Table, and Quotation Credits

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 The Evolution of Human Communication Systems

Introduction

Evolution of Communicative and Other Complex Behaviors

Evolution of the Primate Vocal Tract and Ear

Evolution of the Brain (Central Control anil Processing Systems)

Ontogeny, Phylogeny, and Vocal Learning

Conclusions

Appendix: Comparison of Various Communication Systems in Birds, Pongids, and Humans in



Terms of Hockett's Designn Features

References

2 The Neural Control of Eye Movements in Acquired and Developmental Reading Disorders

Introduction

Disorders of the Saccadic Eye Movement System

Acquired Dyslexia

Developmental Dyslexia

Discussion

Summary

References

3 Structure in a Manual Communication System Developed Without a Conventional Language



Model: Language Without a Helping Hand

The Role of Linguistic Input in Language Development

Method

Theoretical Basis o f the Analysis and Derivation of Coding Categories

Categorizations of Relational Meanings

Structure in the Deaf Child's Representation of Semantic Relations

Discussion

Summary and Conclusions

Appendix A: Number of Phrases Produced by Each Child Classified According to Length

Appendix Bl: David's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions I-VIII

Appendix B2: Characterizing Signs in David's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions



Iâ€”VIII

Appendix CI: Donald's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions I-XI

Appendix C2: Characterizing Signs in Donald's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions



I-XI

Appendix Dl: Kathy's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions I-IX

Appendix D2: Characterizing Signs in Kathy's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions



I-IX

Appendix El: Chris's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions Iâ€”III

Appendix E2: Characterizing Signs in Chris's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions



Iâ€”III

Appendix Fl: Dennis's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions I-IV

Appendix F2: Characterizing Signs in Dennis's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions



I-IV

Appendix Gl: Tracy's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions Iâ€”II

Appendix G2: Characterizing Signs in Tracy's Action Phrases Produced during Sessions



Iâ€”II

References

4 Aphasie Dissolution and Language Acquisition

The Regression Hypothesis

The Phonological System

Inflectional Systems

Naming and Word Retrieval

Production and Comprehension of Complex Utterances

Status of the Regression Hypothesis

References

5 VOT Distinctions in Infants: Learned or Innate?

High Amplitude Sucking

Heart Rate Habituation

Auditory Evoked Response

Experiment 1

Experiment 2

Discussion

References

6 Disruption of Written Language in Aphasia

The Assessment and Development of Written Language

Types of Writing Disruption

Analysis of Aphasie Writing

Spontaneous Writing of a Single Aphasie

Conclusions

References

7 Linguistic Aspects of Lexical Retrieval Disturbances in the Posterior Fluent Aphasias

The Meaning of "Use"

Coding Lexical Items

Types of Retrieval Disturbances

References

8 Neurologic Correlates of Anomia

Definitions

Examination for Anomia

Varieties of Anomic Aphasia

Varieties of Word-Finding Disturbance

Discussion of Clinical Cases

Theoretical Considerations

References

9 On Linguistic Perseveration

Introduction

The Cases Studied

Units Subject to Perseveration

Perseveration in Spontaneous Speech

Theories Explaining Perseveration

References

Subject Index

