Studies in Neurolinguistics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127463032, 9781483265414

Studies in Neurolinguistics

1st Edition

Editors: Haiganoosh Whitaker Harry A Whitaker
eBook ISBN: 9781483265414
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 336
Description

Studies in Neurolinguistics, Volume 3 presents detailed case histories, multi-subject experimental studies, literature reviews, and research papers that employ a variety of experimental and observational techniques.

This volume contains seven chapters that focus on a wide range of research in the field of neurolinguistics. Chapter 1 discusses the various approaches to the problem of auditory comprehension in aphasia. A survey of the world's literature on bilingualism and aphasia is provided in chapter 2. The third chapter examines the different models and explanations for conduction aphasia. Chapter 4 provides a synthesis of the anatomic, physiologic, and behavioral research on the role of the limbic system in human communication. Chapter 5 presents a model of individual differences in hemispheric functioning, in which a number of theories about the left and right hemispheres are analyzed and compared. Chapter 6 shows how different levels of language are revealed. The last chapter addresses "The Question of Electrophysiological Asymmetries Preceding Speech" in a study of the readiness potentials over the motor and premotor regions in eight subjects.

Linguists, psychologists, and neurologists will find the book highly informative.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volumes 1 and 2

1 Auditory Comprehension in Aphasia

Introduction

Comprehension Disorders in Various Syndromes

Early Contributions to the Study of Comprehension Deficits in Aphas

Assessment of Comprehension

Tests of Comprehension in Current Aphasia Batteries

Research on Comprehension

Conclusions

References

2 Bilingualism and Aphasia

Modes of Restitution

The Switch Mechanism

Bilingualism and Lateralization o f Speech Functions

Types of Bilingualism

Evidence of Types from Aphasia

Conclusion

References

3 The Nature of Conduction Aphasia: A Study of Anatomic and Clinical Features and of Underlying Mechanisms

Identifying the Disorder

Reevaluations of the Disorder

Underlying Processes

Studies of Receptive Difficulties in Conduction Aphasia

Conclusion

Appendix A

Appendix B

References

4 The Limbic System in Human Communication

Introduction

Phylogenetic Perspective on the Limbic System

Research on the Limbic System

Hierarchical Organization of Communication Functions of the Forebrain

Limbic Manifestations in Human Clinical Syndromes

Relating Limbic and Linguistic Communication

References

5 A Model of Individual Differences in Hemispheric Functioning

Introduction

Models of Hemispheric Functioning

A Proposed Model of Hemispheric Functioning

Anatomical and Physiological Considerations

Sex Differences

Epilogue

References

6 Variability and Constraint in Acquired Dyslexia

Introduction

Case 1 (A.G. No. 514723)

Case 2 (A.T. No. 8843/464)

Case 3 (R.B. No. 22042)

Case 4 (J.C. No. 17959/922)

Case 5 (H.A. No. 325591)

Case 6 (K.U. No. SM/900)

Case 7 (B.R. No. 531434)

Case 8 (G.R. No. 8713/6)

Comparisons Among the Eight Cases

References

7 The Question of Electrophysiological Asymmetries Preceding Speech

Introduction

Method

Results

Discussion

Appendix

References

Subject Index

About the Editor

Haiganoosh Whitaker

Harry A Whitaker

