Studies in Neurolinguistics, Volume 3 presents detailed case histories, multi-subject experimental studies, literature reviews, and research papers that employ a variety of experimental and observational techniques.
This volume contains seven chapters that focus on a wide range of research in the field of neurolinguistics. Chapter 1 discusses the various approaches to the problem of auditory comprehension in aphasia. A survey of the world's literature on bilingualism and aphasia is provided in chapter 2. The third chapter examines the different models and explanations for conduction aphasia. Chapter 4 provides a synthesis of the anatomic, physiologic, and behavioral research on the role of the limbic system in human communication. Chapter 5 presents a model of individual differences in hemispheric functioning, in which a number of theories about the left and right hemispheres are analyzed and compared. Chapter 6 shows how different levels of language are revealed. The last chapter addresses "The Question of Electrophysiological Asymmetries Preceding Speech" in a study of the readiness potentials over the motor and premotor regions in eight subjects.
Linguists, psychologists, and neurologists will find the book highly informative.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volumes 1 and 2
1 Auditory Comprehension in Aphasia
Introduction
Comprehension Disorders in Various Syndromes
Early Contributions to the Study of Comprehension Deficits in Aphas
Assessment of Comprehension
Tests of Comprehension in Current Aphasia Batteries
Research on Comprehension
Conclusions
References
2 Bilingualism and Aphasia
Modes of Restitution
The Switch Mechanism
Bilingualism and Lateralization o f Speech Functions
Types of Bilingualism
Evidence of Types from Aphasia
Conclusion
References
3 The Nature of Conduction Aphasia: A Study of Anatomic and Clinical Features and of Underlying Mechanisms
Identifying the Disorder
Reevaluations of the Disorder
Underlying Processes
Studies of Receptive Difficulties in Conduction Aphasia
Conclusion
Appendix A
Appendix B
References
4 The Limbic System in Human Communication
Introduction
Phylogenetic Perspective on the Limbic System
Research on the Limbic System
Hierarchical Organization of Communication Functions of the Forebrain
Limbic Manifestations in Human Clinical Syndromes
Relating Limbic and Linguistic Communication
References
5 A Model of Individual Differences in Hemispheric Functioning
Introduction
Models of Hemispheric Functioning
A Proposed Model of Hemispheric Functioning
Anatomical and Physiological Considerations
Sex Differences
Epilogue
References
6 Variability and Constraint in Acquired Dyslexia
Introduction
Case 1 (A.G. No. 514723)
Case 2 (A.T. No. 8843/464)
Case 3 (R.B. No. 22042)
Case 4 (J.C. No. 17959/922)
Case 5 (H.A. No. 325591)
Case 6 (K.U. No. SM/900)
Case 7 (B.R. No. 531434)
Case 8 (G.R. No. 8713/6)
Comparisons Among the Eight Cases
References
7 The Question of Electrophysiological Asymmetries Preceding Speech
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
Appendix
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265414