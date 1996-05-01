Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 18
1st Edition
Stereoselective Synthesis (Part K)
In Volume 18 of this well-established series, Professor Atta-ur-Rahman again brings together the work of several of the world's leading authorities in organic chemistry. Their contributions demonstrate the rapid, ongoing development of this field by illustrating many of the latest advances in synthetic methods, total synthesis, structure determination, biosynthetic pathways, and biological activity.
The opening chapter presents an overview of strategies for the synthesis of several classes of natural products with an emphasis on complex polycyclic systems. Subsequent chapters discuss the synthesis of specific classes of compounds, including morphine, polyketides, acetogenins, nonactic acid derivatives, complex spirocyclic ethers, ä-lactam and pyridone derivatives, inositol phosphates, sphingolipids, brassinosteroids, Hernandia lignans, and dimeric steroidal pyrazine alkaloids. Finally, the ever stronger links between chemistry and biology are reinforced by chapters on the origin and function of secondary metabolites, bioactive conformations of gastrin hormones, and immunochemistry.
No. of pages:
- 1108
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
- 1st May 1996
Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444824585
eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541778
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
