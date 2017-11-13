COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444640680, 9780444640697

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 55

1st Edition

Editor: Atta-ur Rahman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444640680
eBook ISBN: 9780444640697
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th November 2017
Page Count: 470
Table of Contents

1. Conventional and bio-inspired syntheses of monoterpene indole alkaloids
2. Stereoselective synthesis of natural products promoted by titanocene (III)
3. Macrocyclic bisbibenzyls: Properties and synthesis
4. Selected phyto and marine bioactive compounds: Alternatives for the treatment of type 2 diabetes
5. Cyclopropyl lactone-containing marine oxylipins
6. Natural polyphenols and terpenoids for depression treatment: Current status
7. Isolation and physical characterization of bioactive lipopolysaccharides (lipid A) from nontoxic E. coli of human origin
8. Hydroxycinnamic acids: Natural sources, biosynthesis, possible biological activities and roles in Islamic medicine
9. Natural acylated anthocyanins and other related flavonoids: Structure Eeucidation of ipomoea cairica compounds and QSAR studies including multidrug resistance
10. Endothelial protective effects of dietary phytochemicals, focus on polyphenols and carotenoids
11. Ivy and licorice triterpene glycosides – promising molecular containers for some drugs and biomolecules
12. Amicoumacins and related compounds: Chemistry and biology

Description

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 55 covers rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques, also presenting advances in high-throughput screening techniques, including the new potential to isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products and their applications in the field of new drug development. This ongoing series covers the synthesis, testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts of fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
  • Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
  • Presents sources of new pharmacophores

Readership

Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers, particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry

Details

No. of pages:
470
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
13th November 2017
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444640680
eBook ISBN:
9780444640697

About the Editor

Atta-ur Rahman

Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan

