Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 49
1st Edition
Bioactive Natural Products (Part XII)
Table of Contents
1. Echinoderms: A Review of Bioactive Compounds with Potential Health Effects
2. Sea Cucumber Triterpene Glycosides as Anticancer Agents
3. Cytotoxic Alkaloid Constituents of the Amaryllidaceae
4. Bioactivity and Synthesis of Diarylheptanoids from Alpinia Officinarum
5. Bioactive Secondary Metabolites from Endophytic Fungi: A Review of Biotechnological Production and Potential Applications
6. Natural Product Inhibitors of Ubiquitin Conjugation and Deconjugation
7. Sesquiterpene Lactones: Structural Diversity and Perspectives as Anti-Inflammatory Molecules
8. Application of Monoclonal Antibodies against Ginsenosides in the Field Of Ginseng Studies
9. The Chemistry of Mushrooms: A Survey of Novel Extraction Techniques targeted to Chromatographic and Spectroscopic Screening
10. Carbohydrate- Based Therapeutics: A Frontier in Drug Discovery and Development
11. Biologically Active Compounds from the Genus Centaurium s.l. (Gentianaceae): Current Knowledge and Future Prospects in Medicine
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry: Bioactive Natural Products (Part XII) is the latest in a series that covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts of the fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis, and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products.
Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to quickly isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers, particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 5th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444636010
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444636096
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editor
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
