Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Terpenoids and Sterols from Mushrooms
- Abstract
- Keywords
- Introduction
- Sesquiterpenoids
- Triterpenoids
- Sterols
- Meroterpenoids
- Conclusions
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 2: From Bench to Bedside: Natural Products and Analogs for the Treatment of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs)
- Abstract
- Keywords
- Introduction
- Neglected Tropical Diseases
- Conclusions
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 3: Febrifugine and Its Analogs: Studies for Their Antimalarial and Other Therapeutic Properties
- Abstract
- Keywords
- Introduction
- Discovery
- Structure Elucidation
- Chemical and Physical Properties of Febrifugine
- Synthesis of Febrifugine
- Pharmacology of Febrifugine
- Anticoccidial Activity
- Toxicity
- Febrifugine Analogs
- Halofuginone
- Polypharmacy
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 4: Macrocyclic N-Methylated Cyclic Peptides and Depsipeptides
- Abstract
- Keywords
- Introduction
- Aureobasidins
- Cyclosporins
- Dolastatin
- Didemnins
- Miscellaneous Cyclopeptides and Cyclodepsipeptide
- Conclusion
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 5: Anticancer Drugs and Potential Anticancer Leads Inspired by Natural Products
- Abstract
- Keywords
- Introduction
- Tubulin/Microtubule-Targeted Anticancer Agents
- Heat Shock Protein 90 Inhibitors as Anticancer Agents
- Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors as Anticancer Agents
- Inhibitors of Tyrosine Kinases as Anticancer Agents
- Inhibitors of Cyclin-Dependent Kinases as Anticancer Agents
- Acknowledgments
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 6: Synthetic Aspects of Brassinosteroids
- Abstract
- Keywords
- Introduction
- Methodology
- Natural BS
- Isotopically Labeled BS
- BS Analogs
- Inhibitors of BS Biosynthesis
- Conjugates
- Acknowledgment
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 7: The Chemistry and Bioactivity of Macrolides from Marine Microorganisms
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Isolation, Identification, and Biological Activities
- Chemical Synthesis
- Conclusion
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 8: Protein Kinase Inhibitors from Microorganisms
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Microbial Alkaloids as Protein Kinase Inhibitors
- Miscellaneous Alkaloidal Kinase Inhibitors (Table 8.2)
- Benzoquinones (Table 8.3)
- Polyphenols and Other Related Compounds (Table 8.4)
- Peptides (Table 8.5)
- Miscellaneous (Table 8.6)
- Concluding Remarks
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 9: Possible Anti-Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics From Nature: A Review
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Anti-PD Activity of Plant-derived Natural Compounds
- Anti-PD Activity of Crude/Semipurified Plant Extracts/Fractions
- Anti-PD Herbal Formulations
- Discussion
- Concluding Remarks
- Abbreviations
- Index
Description
Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.
The series also covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting edge accounts of the fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers, particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 15th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444634603
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444634702
About the Author
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
